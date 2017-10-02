The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Fall Sports, Soccer, Sports

Positivity and hard work go a long way for women’s soccer team

By Alissa LemusOctober 2, 2017

EC+forward+Robin+Riggs+running+to+put+pressure+on+Cerritos+defense.+Photo+credit%3A+Alissa+Lemus
EC forward Robin Riggs running to put pressure on Cerritos defense. Photo credit: Alissa Lemus

EC forward Robin Riggs running to put pressure on Cerritos defense. Photo credit: Alissa Lemus

EC forward Robin Riggs running to put pressure on Cerritos defense. Photo credit: Alissa Lemus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






El Camino women’s soccer team lost their game to Cerritos College on Friday, Sept. 29 at Murdock Stadium after 90 minutes of hard work and perseverance.

EC (2-6-1) lost their game vs. Cerritos College (6-1-1) with a score of 2-0. With Cerritos having only one loss this season, EC expected a really tough game, and it in fact was.

Cerritos scored in the second minute, setting the expectations high for this game. However, they did not score their next goal until the 59th minute, making and keeping the score 2-0 the whole game.

EC assistant coach Jessica Youngdale explained that the women’s team had a team meeting prior to discuss the game vs. Cerritos.

“We set a standard for ourselves. We really came out and we did that,” Youngdale said. “We took it to them and we made it a good game.”

The women made sure to encourage each other on and off of the field, and this encouraged the women to play to their best ability.

The team played hard until the very end and sophomore defender Jennifer Vargas vouched for that.

“I feel like we did really well this game on working as a team,” Vargas said. “Even the ones sitting out were supportive and we overall did really good.”

EC players and coaches expected a very tough game, and this expectation helped EC start and finish strong.

“We need to bring the same effort, energy and intensity,” Youngdale said. “If we bring that, we can win our next game.”

Although the game did not result in a win for EC, that did not matter to the team nor freshman defender Roseana Martinez.

“The team did great today,” Martinez said. “This was one of the best games we’ve played, we just need to continue to play how we played today in order to win more games.”

Next Game: At LA Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: ,

Other stories filed under Fall Sports

Highly anticipated men’s soccer game ends in a loss
Highly anticipated men’s soccer game ends in a loss
Strong play overall help women’s volleyball team sweep Mt. San Antonio

Mt. San Antonio College had El Camino's back to the wall in overtime of the third set, the Mounties were one point away from winning their first s...

El Camino football overwhelm Grossmont to remain undefeated
El Camino football overwhelm Grossmont to remain undefeated
El Camino women’s volleyball loses to Bakersfield

El Camino women’s volleyball fell short on Wednesday, Sept. 13 game against the Bakersfield Renegades in the South Gym.The Warriors lost the mat...

El Camino women’s soccer defeated at home by MiraCosta
El Camino women’s soccer defeated at home by MiraCosta

Other stories filed under Soccer

Highly anticipated men’s soccer game ends in a loss
Highly anticipated men’s soccer game ends in a loss
Women’s soccer team dominates game against Santa Ana

El Camino women’s soccer team (3-4-1) defeats Santa Ana while completely dominating the game on Friday, Sept. 22 on home turf at Murdock Stadium...

Three-game winning streak for men’s soccer team snapped by Golden West
Three-game winning streak for men’s soccer team snapped by Golden West
El Camino women’s soccer defeated at home by MiraCosta
El Camino women’s soccer defeated at home by MiraCosta
Women’s soccer score early to earn first win against Irvine Valley

An early goal from sophomore defenseman Kathryn Wilson was enough for the El Camino women's soccer team (1-2-1) as they earned their first win of the ...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The student news site of El Camino College
Positivity and hard work go a long way for women’s soccer team