Positivity and hard work go a long way for women’s soccer team

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

El Camino women’s soccer team lost their game to Cerritos College on Friday, Sept. 29 at Murdock Stadium after 90 minutes of hard work and perseverance.

EC (2-6-1) lost their game vs. Cerritos College (6-1-1) with a score of 2-0. With Cerritos having only one loss this season, EC expected a really tough game, and it in fact was.

Cerritos scored in the second minute, setting the expectations high for this game. However, they did not score their next goal until the 59th minute, making and keeping the score 2-0 the whole game.

EC assistant coach Jessica Youngdale explained that the women’s team had a team meeting prior to discuss the game vs. Cerritos.

“We set a standard for ourselves. We really came out and we did that,” Youngdale said. “We took it to them and we made it a good game.”

The women made sure to encourage each other on and off of the field, and this encouraged the women to play to their best ability.

The team played hard until the very end and sophomore defender Jennifer Vargas vouched for that.

“I feel like we did really well this game on working as a team,” Vargas said. “Even the ones sitting out were supportive and we overall did really good.”

EC players and coaches expected a very tough game, and this expectation helped EC start and finish strong.

“We need to bring the same effort, energy and intensity,” Youngdale said. “If we bring that, we can win our next game.”

Although the game did not result in a win for EC, that did not matter to the team nor freshman defender Roseana Martinez.

“The team did great today,” Martinez said. “This was one of the best games we’ve played, we just need to continue to play how we played today in order to win more games.”

Next Game: At LA Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m