Police Beat Oct. 14 to Oct. 20
Monday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m.
Officers escorted a student outside of a classroom after the instructor reported him for being disruptive in a class in the Math Business Allied Health Building.
Monday, Oct. 14, at 12:50 p.m.
A student was having trouble breathing at the Health Center and was taken to a local hospital by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m.
Multiple vehicles got into a vehicle collision in Parking Lot L. The Torrance Fire Department treated the vehicles’ occupants on the scene; none of them requested to be transported to a local hospital.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6:35 p.m.
A student was talking with an ECC staff member about contemplating suicide. The student was sent to a local mental health facility.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 8:15 p.m.
A man approached a woman in Parking Lot L and took pictures of her. The woman reported him to the El Camino College Police Department (ECCPD).
Saturday, Oct. 19, 1:30 a.m.
The ECCPD was requested to help with a Gardena Police peace officer who detained a theft suspect on Manhattan Beach Boulevard.
