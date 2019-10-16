Police Beat Oct. 7 to Oct. 13

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Monday, Oct. 7, at 9:50 a.m.

A student fell and injured her head in the Humanities Building. The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACFD) took her to a local hospital.

Monday, Oct. 7, at 1:05 p.m.

A student fell outside the Music Building into bushes next to a walkway. The LACFD took her to a local hospital.

Monday, Oct. 7, 1:15 p.m.

Two students were reported to be having a loud argument inside the Schauerman Library. They complied with campus police who advised them to leave.

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 11:35 a.m.

A student was reported to campus police for having suicidal thoughts. She did not want to be taken to a mental health facility but agreed to talk with a nurse at the Health Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 9:30 a.m.

A student’s father called campus police regarding his son who did not come home the previous night. Campus police did a welfare check on the student who said he was fine and that he might return home that day.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 12:40 p.m.

A student was found unconscious on the second floor of the Humanities Building. The LACFD took him to a local hospital.

Thursday, Oct. 10, 7 to 9 a.m.

Four vehicle battery thefts occurred at Parking Lots L, F, and H.

Thursday, Oct. 10, 3 p.m.

A student was poised to jump down from the bridge connecting the old Student Services Building to the Communications Building. He was talked out of jumping by the LACFD and was taken to a local mental health facility.

Thursday, Oct. 10, 9:20 p.m.

A vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Lemoli Avenue between a motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital by the LACFD.