Police Beat Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

Monday, Sept. 30, at 1:15 p.m.

A male student was reported for taking pictures of women. He gave campus police permission to look at pictures on his phone and explicit photos were not found.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 10:45 a.m.

A female student was having a hard time breathing at the Industry Technology Education Center (ITEC). The Los Angeles County Fire Department took her to a local hospital.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10:50 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

A non-student was taken to a local hospital by the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACFD) after having a seizure. A few minutes later, a person was having a psychological crisis at the Health Center and was taken to a local psychiatric facility by the LACFD. The LACFD also took a student who fainted at the Art and Behavioral Science Building to a local hospital.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 1:20 p.m.

An El Camino College staff member reported five people playing loud music and smoking marijuana outside the Humanities Building. Campus police checked the area and did not find anyone listening to loud music or smoking marijuana.

Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

A group of female students were being disruptive in the Schauerman Library and refused to leave after being warned multiple times by library staff for being loud. They left after campus police told them to leave.

Friday, Oct. 4, at 11:40 a.m.

A male student was riding a bicycle on campus and was stopped by campus police. After being asked if he had anything illegal on his person, he told officers that he had marijuana in his backpack. He gave officers permission to search his backpack and they found marijuana and paraphernalia. The student was arrested and taken to the Torrance Police Department Jail.