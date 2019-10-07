Police Beat Sept. 23 to Sept. 29

Monday, Sept. 23, at 2:15 p.m.

A student had a verbal argument with her boyfriend outside the Marsee Auditorium. She reported to the police that he had took her phone and spit on her. Campus police were unable to locate the boyfriend.

Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 2:30 p.m.

The El Camino College Police Department (ECCPD) responded to a traffic collision on Redondo Beach Boulevard and Stadium Way. There were no injuries.

Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 11:45 p.m.

ECCPD responded to a traffic collision on Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Lemoli Avenue in which a car had collided with a light pole and caught on fire. There were no occupants in the vehicle when police arrived on scene.

Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6:00 a.m.

Campus police responded to a report of a bike theft at the Chemistry Building. The suspect was reportedly riding a bicycle while carrying a bicycle and made a getaway riding north along Crenshaw Boulevard.

Thursday, Sept. 26, at 10:20 a.m.

Campus police put out a trash can fire on the south side of the Math Business Allied Health Building.

Saturday, Sept. 28, at 9:00 a.m.

ECCPD responded to a report of a disturbance at Parking Lot K when two parties got into a verbal argument after almost getting into an accident.