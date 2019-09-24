Police Beat Sept. 16 to Sept. 22

Monday, Sept. 16, at 2:04 p.m.

A student had a seizure in the Music Building. Following the seizure and becoming coherent, she declined requests to be taken to a local hospital.

Monday, Sept. 16, at 8:29 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACFD) responded to a student feeling nauseous in the Art and Behavioral Science Building. She was treated and declined requests to be taken to a local hospital.

Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10:39 a.m.

The LACFD took a student having a mental health-related crisis at the Health Center to a local hospital.

Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 1:10 p.m.

Students and staff were evacuated from the Schauerman Library after faculty members that were painting triggered a smoke detector on the second floor.

Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 11:40 a.m.

The LACFD responded to a student having an asthma attack in the Math Business Allied Health (MBAH) Building. She declined to be taken to a local hospital and returned to class after being treated.

Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 12:11 p.m.

A dispute occurred between a student and a member of staff at Café Camino. Police responded to the incident.

Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 5:48 p.m.

El Camino College Police Department (ECCPD) officers placed out of order signs on an elevator in the Art and Behavioral Science Building after being notified of its malfunction.

Thursday, Sept. 19, at 2:30 p.m.

Students and staff were evacuated from the Schauerman Library after a smoke detector was activated by a faculty member.



Thursday, Sept. 19, at 2:50 p.m.

ECCPD officers were dispatched after receiving a report that a student was sitting on a wall on the third floor of Parking Lot C. He told officers he was trying to take a selfie.

Thursday, Sept. 19, at 3:23 p.m.

ECCPD officers responded to a report of people smoking near a classroom on the second floor of the MBAH Building. When officers arrived on scene, the people had already vacated the area.



Thursday, Sept. 19, at 4:51 p.m.

A student’s mother contacted ECCPD officers after she received an SOS text from her daughter who was at the Warrior Pantry. ECCPD officers were dispatched to the Warrior Pantry and learned that the daughter sent the SOS text to her mother by accident.



Thursday, Sept. 19, at 5:51 p.m.

ECCPD officers were dispatched to the Art and Behavioral Science Building after a student was reportedly making threats to fellow students in a classroom. When officers arrived, they detained the student and discovered an outstanding warrant for his arrest upon a records check.

Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:46 p.m.

An instructor reported being harassed by a student in the Music Building. ECCPD officers gave the student a two-week long suspension.



Thursday, Sept. 19, at 8:56 p.m.

A drunken man was taken to a local jail by police after he was reported to have been lying on the ground of the Arts and Behavioral Science Building’s second floor.

Saturday, Sept. 21, at 6:46 p.m.

An ECC staff member reported to the ECCPD that she tripped on uneven pavement near the Student Activities Center.