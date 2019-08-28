Police Beat May 27 to June 2

Tuesday, May 28, at 8:30 a.m.

A faculty member in the Math Business Allied Health Building called the El Camino College Police Department (ECCPD) to discuss a student’s behavior.

Tuesday, May 28, at 1:40 p.m.

Blue graffiti was discovered on the walls, urinals and partitions of the second floor men’s restroom in the Math Business Allied Health Building.

Facilities Planning and Services workers removed the graffiti.

Wednesday, May 29, at 10:45 a.m.

No suspects were found in a hit-and-run incident that damaged the driver’s side of the victim’s car in Parking Lot C.

Thursday, May 30, at 2:30 p.m.

A man walked into the ECCPD and asked officers to arrest him for stealing a snack off-campus.

Officers conducted a welfare check on the man who did not meet the criteria to be placed on an involunatry psychiatric hold.

The man walked out of the campus police lobby after being left alone for a few minutes.

Friday, May 31, at 9:10 a.m.

Graffiti was discovered in the men’s restroom of the Art and Behavioral Science Bulding basement.

Facilities Planning and Services workers removed the graffiti.

Friday, May 31, at 3:15 p.m.

An individual that was sitting on the fifth floor ledge of Parking Lot H was deemed distressed by EC police officers and transported to a pyschiatric facility.

Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m.

A man with a broken ankle in the PE and Athletic Field refused medical treatment.

He was picked up by his mother and sought treatment elsewhere.