Police Beat May 20 to 26

Monday, May 20, at 9:30 a.m.

A man and women went their separate ways after an argument in the El Camino College Schauerman Library.

Monday, May 20, at 10:50 a.m.

A female student was transported to Kaiser Permanente Torrance Medical Offices after taking too much of her prescribed antidepressant medication.

Monday, May 20, at 5:50 p.m.

No smoke or fire was discovered by EC police officers after a fire alarm was activated in the PE South Building.

Tuesday, May 21, at 10:40 a.m.

An EC staff member that was unable to move after falling in the Student Services Center was transported to Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center-Torrance.

Thursday, May 23, at 5:25 p.m.

Four skateboarders jumping off a loading dock area were instructed to leave campus by EC police officers.

Thursday, May 23, at 10:25 p.m.

A man that refused to leave the Industry Technology Education Center when instructed by the custodial crew complied when EC police officers arrived.

Saturday, May 25, at 7 a.m.

An EC Facilities and Planning Services worker reported to ECCPD that they had seen someone drive off in their utility cart.

EC police officers made contact with the individual who turned out to be another facilities worker.