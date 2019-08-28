Police Beat May 13 to May 19

Monday, May 13, at 12:25 p.m.

An armed suspect was detained by El Camino College police officers on Crenshaw and Redondo Beach Boulevard after reports of a stolen purse.

The suspect was handed over to the Gardena Police Department.

Monday, May 13, at 2:15 p.m.

A female student who felt like she was about to faint was transported by paramedics to the Memorial Hospital of Gardena.

Tuesday, May 14, at 4:20 p.m.

A woman was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Gardena after reporting severe pain due to an off-campus assault that occurred three days prior.

Wednesday, May 15, at 8:30 a.m.

A man with an outstanding warrant in Arizona for disorderly conduct was approaching students aggressively in Parking Lot L.

He complied when EC police officers instructed him to leave campus.

Wednesday, May 15, at 6:20 p.m.

A man in Parking Lot C reported having serious pain from an off-campus traffic collision and was transported to Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center-Torrance.

Wednesday, May 15, at 9:30 p.m.

Two cadets were involved in an argument with an intoxicated individual in Parking Lot H that resulted in a fight when EC police officers arrived.

The subject was arrested and taken to Torrance Memorial Medical Center where they were evaluated and cleared to be taken to the Torrance Police Department for booking.

Thursday, May 16, at 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported after a traffic collision on Manhattan Beach Boulevard, adjacent to the Facilities Planning and Services Department.

Friday, May 17, at 5:15 p.m.

A man rolling around in the grass-area by the Facilities Planning and Services Department left towards Alondra Park before EC police officers could respond to a welfare check.

Sunday, May 19, at 11:30 a.m.

EC police responded to a report of a suspicious person inside an EC passenger van in Parking Lot H.

Police confirmed that the subject was an EC track coach.