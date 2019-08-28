Police Beat June 3 to 9

Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m.

A student threatened a cosmetology faculty member in the Industry Technology Education Center (ITEC) and left the area.

Monday, June 3, at 11:30 a.m.

A man with a blood sugar emergency drove into the new gymnasium construction area and into the building.

He was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Gardena.

Tuesday, June 4, at 1:45 p.m.

A man speaking gibberish and throwing items at EC students in front of the Del Taco on Redondo Beach and Crenshaw Boulevard was taken to a psychiatric facility.

Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m.

A coyote was seen near Marsee Auditorium but ran away before ECCPD could arrive.

Thursday, June 6, at 10:20 p.m.

A student in the ITEC Building was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Gardena due to a dislocated shoulder.

Saturday, June 9, at 8:10 a.m.

A coyote was seen running towards the Art and Behavioral Science Building.