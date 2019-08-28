Police Beat June 3 to 9
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m.
A student threatened a cosmetology faculty member in the Industry Technology Education Center (ITEC) and left the area.
Monday, June 3, at 11:30 a.m.
A man with a blood sugar emergency drove into the new gymnasium construction area and into the building.
He was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Gardena.
Tuesday, June 4, at 1:45 p.m.
A man speaking gibberish and throwing items at EC students in front of the Del Taco on Redondo Beach and Crenshaw Boulevard was taken to a psychiatric facility.
Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m.
A coyote was seen near Marsee Auditorium but ran away before ECCPD could arrive.
Thursday, June 6, at 10:20 p.m.
A student in the ITEC Building was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Gardena due to a dislocated shoulder.
Saturday, June 9, at 8:10 a.m.
A coyote was seen running towards the Art and Behavioral Science Building.