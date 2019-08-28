Police Beat June 10 to 16

Wednesday, June 12, at 2:10 a.m.

El Camino College Police Department officers stood by while Gardena Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop in Parking Lot J.

Wednesday, June 12, at 9:10 a.m.

A coyote was seen walking by the Student Activities Center.

The coyote ran away towards Parking Lot J before ECCPD could make contact.

Saturday, June 15, at 9:40 a.m.

A 9-year-old girl whose ballet class had been canceled was seen unattended near Marsee Auditorium.

She reunited with her family shortly after.