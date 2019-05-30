The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Police Beat

Police Beat May 6 to 12

By Fernando Haro|May 30, 2019

Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m.

An argument between two people inside a vehicle near the Administration Building construction site resulted in the passenger calling a family member to pick them up.

Tuesday, May 7, at 11:30 a.m.

An intoxicated woman with a felony warrant for violating their probation was arrested after a person saw her asking passing students for cigarettes in Parking Lot F.

Tuesday, May 7, at 2:30 p.m.

A woman refused to be transported to the hospital after being hit in the head with a frisbee while walking into Schauerman Library.

Wednesday, May 8, at 5:10 p.m.

Police officers checked on the welfare of a woman who was seen talking to herself near the Library Lawn.

Thursday, May 9, at 11 a.m.

Police officers found that a student accused of touching themselves in an inappropriate manner was only adjusting his pants.

Saturday, May 11, at 1:20 p.m.

A drunk, partially naked man was arrested after defecating south of the Natural Science Building.

He was released by the Torrance Police Department upon sobering up.

About the Writer
Fernando Haro, News Editor

