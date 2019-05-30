Police Beat May 6 to 12

Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m.

An argument between two people inside a vehicle near the Administration Building construction site resulted in the passenger calling a family member to pick them up.

Tuesday, May 7, at 11:30 a.m.

An intoxicated woman with a felony warrant for violating their probation was arrested after a person saw her asking passing students for cigarettes in Parking Lot F.

Tuesday, May 7, at 2:30 p.m.

A woman refused to be transported to the hospital after being hit in the head with a frisbee while walking into Schauerman Library.

Wednesday, May 8, at 5:10 p.m.

Police officers checked on the welfare of a woman who was seen talking to herself near the Library Lawn.

Thursday, May 9, at 11 a.m.

Police officers found that a student accused of touching themselves in an inappropriate manner was only adjusting his pants.

Saturday, May 11, at 1:20 p.m.

A drunk, partially naked man was arrested after defecating south of the Natural Science Building.

He was released by the Torrance Police Department upon sobering up.