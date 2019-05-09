Police Beat April 29 to May 5

Monday, April 29, at 6:30 a.m.

A person was rescued by the Los Angeles County Fire Department after being entrapped in a Parking Lot H elevator.

Monday, April 29, at 3:10 p.m.

Campus police were called to the 3400 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard regarding a possible fight between a driver and bicyclist after a collision.

Wednesday, May 1, at 7:15 p.m.

A person requested emergency transportation from the 3400 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard after experiencing abdominal pain post-surgery.

Wednesday, May 1, at 7:15 p.m.

A fire on the Redondo Beach Boulevard of the Dominguez Channel, next to El Camino, was put out by the LA County Fire Department.

It was determined that it was a cooking fire, likely started by a transient, according to the El Camino College Police Department Weekly Report.

Thursday, May 2, at 5:10 p.m.

Three vehicles collided on Manhattan Beach Boulevard, blocking lanes going eastbound.

Everyone involved in the collision refused medical assistance.

Friday, May 3, at 12:10 p.m.

A staff member injured herself walking on the track field outside Murdock Stadium.

She refused medical transportation, as she waited for her husband to pick her up to seek further treatment.

Saturday, May 4, at 3:50 a.m.

A man in a stolen vehicle was arrested after crashing it at the intersection of Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Marigold Avenue.

He was booked on various charges, according to the Weekly Report.

Saturday, May 4, at 3:45 p.m.

An uncooperative man was arrested after a brief altercation with campus police.

The man, who had been arguing with another person, was arrested on various charges according to the Weekly Report.



