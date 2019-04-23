Police Beat April 15 to 21

Monday, April 15, at 10:55 p.m.

An injured, almost hairless coyote limped through a yard and into bushes near the Construction Technology Building.

Monday, April 15, at 2 p.m.

A visiting softball coach damaged his rental van in Parking Lot H after making a narrow turn and hitting a firehose cabinet.

Tuesday, April 16, at 10:05 a.m.

A woman in the Music Building refused medical attention after a person reported to campus police that she seemed to be about to faint.

Friday, April 19, at 10:15 a.m.

A process server was involved in an argument with a woman after he served her court documents.



Friday, April 19, at 7:50 p.m.

A driver crashed into a light pole outside the Receiving Facilities Building.



The two people inside the car exited the vehicle after the light pole fell onto the car, exposing live electrical wires.

Friday, April 19, at 9:30 a.m.

Campus police responded to an argument between a man and a woman by Murdock Stadium.

Saturday, April 20, at 7:30 a.m.

A man suspected of arson was arrested after running through traffic on Manhattan Beach Boulevard.

They were booked by the Torrance Police Department.