The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Police Beat

Police Beat April 15 to 21

By Fernando Haro|April 23, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Monday, April 15, at 10:55 p.m.

An injured, almost hairless coyote limped through a yard and into bushes near the Construction Technology Building.

Monday, April 15, at 2 p.m.

A visiting softball coach damaged his rental van in Parking Lot H after making a narrow turn and hitting a firehose cabinet.

Tuesday, April 16, at 10:05 a.m.

A woman in the Music Building refused medical attention after a person reported to campus police that she seemed to be about to faint.

Friday, April 19, at 10:15 a.m.

A process server was involved in an argument with a woman after he served her court documents.

Friday, April 19, at 7:50 p.m.

A driver crashed into a light pole outside the Receiving Facilities Building.

The two people inside the car exited the vehicle after the light pole fell onto the car, exposing live electrical wires.

Friday, April 19, at 9:30 a.m.

Campus police responded to an argument between a man and a woman by Murdock Stadium.

Saturday, April 20, at 7:30 a.m.

A man suspected of arson was arrested after running through traffic on Manhattan Beach Boulevard.

They were booked by the Torrance Police Department.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Writer
Fernando Haro, News Editor

Other stories filed under Police Beat

Police Beat April 8 to 14

Monday, April 8, at 11:10 a.m.A staff member stuck inside an elevator in the P.E. South Building was freed a few minutes after campus police arrived. ...

Police Beat April 1 to 7

Monday, April 1, at 7:50 a.m.A person was held at gunpoint by police officers in the South Gymnasium men's locker room after someone reported they had...

Police Beat, March 25 to 31

Monday, March 25, at 9:30 a.m.A female student experiencing abdominal pain at Murdock Stadium was transported to a Kaiser Permanente Medical Office. T...

Police Beat March 18 to 24

Monday, March 18, at 7:21 p.m. A student experiencing abdominal pain on the third floor of the Math Business Allied Health Building was transported...

Police Beat March 11 to 17

Monday, March 11, at 1:30 p.m.Five people were trapped in a Humanities Building elevator for twenty minutes. The Los Angeles County Fire Department we...

The student news site of El Camino College
Police Beat April 15 to 21