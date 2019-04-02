Police Beat, March 25 to 31

Monday, March 25, at 9:30 a.m.

A female student experiencing abdominal pain at Murdock Stadium was transported to a Kaiser Permanente Medical Office.

Tuesday, March 26, at 12:15 a.m.

Campus police checked on the welfare of a person who was on the top floor of Parking Lot H.

The person said they were just enjoying the view and not considering taking their own life.

Tuesday, March 26, at 3:30 p.m.

A woman who had a $10,000 warrant for drug violations was arrested near the Center for Applied Technology Building for smoking an illegal substance.

Wednesday, March 27, at 10:15 p.m.

No signs of burglary were found by campus police after they noticed multiple open doors at the Schauerman Library.



Thursday, March 28, at 11:30 a.m.

A student that had a seizure in the Math Business Allied Health Building was transported to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.



Thursday, March 28, at 3 p.m.

A professor and student in the Industry Technology Education Center had an argument that resulted in the latter being removed from the classroom.



Friday, March 29, at 4:20 p.m.

A driver crashed into a parked car near Parking Lot C on Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Lemoli Avenue.

Saturday, March 30, at 5:15 p.m.

Campus police checked on the welfare of a person that was sleeping the lobby of the Industry Technology Education Center for several hours.



Sunday, March 31, at 3 p.m.

Four skateboarders were told to leave campus after they were filming tricks on the bridge that connects the Art Behavioral Science and Social Science Buildings.



Sunday, March 31, at 7 p.m.

Two people were arrested by the Torrance Police Department after the victim they robbed in Parking Lot J was able to identify them.