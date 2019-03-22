Police Beat March 4 to 10

Monday, March 4, at 7:15 a.m.

Thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen from the construction site of the new Administration Building.



A security camera was used to assist officers with the burglary.

Monday, March 4, at 11:15 a.m.

A pro-life activist argued about free speech against three individuals who were blocking his display in the Student Activities Center.

The three individuals believed the images being displayed were offensive.

Campus police advised both parties that they were entitled to their own beliefs and to not interfere with each other.

Tuesday, March 5, at 9:10 a.m.

Two roommates did not file charges against each other after fighting in Parking Lot C.

Tuesday, March 5, at 9:30 p.m.

A drunk individual was found asleep on a bench near the Humanities Building and was subsequently arrested for being in possession of two knives.

Wednesday, March 6, at 8:00 p.m.

An individual called campus police regarding a friend who was thinking about hurting themselves.

Campus police were unable to locate the friend.

Thursday, March 7, at 11:10 a.m.

An elevator entrapment in the Humanities Building was resolved by the Los Angeles County Fire Department after the elevator repair company was unable to provide an estimated arrival time.

Thursday, March 7, at 5:23 p.m.

A professor told a student to leave their class after she returned from break smelling like marijuana.

The student told campus police that she had not smoked marijuana during the break but had visited some friends that were. She was asked to leave campus.

Friday, March 8, at 11:50 p.m.

An individual with a glass shard in their hand, bleeding from both forearms, walked into the police department and said they wanted to cut their own neck.

Campus police were able to convince the individual to put down the shard and was then transported to the Memorial Hospital of Gardena.

Saturday, March 9, at 12:40 p.m.

Two children were reunited with their families after they were reported missing during the Onizuka Space Science Day at EC.

The two eight-year-olds were found near the In-n-Out Burger truck.







