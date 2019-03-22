The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Police Beat

Police Beat March 11 to 17

By Fernando Haro|March 22, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Monday, March 11, at 1:30 p.m.

Five people were trapped in a Humanities Building elevator for twenty minutes.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department were able to open the doors after the elevator repair company were unable to give an estimated arrival time.

Wednesday, March `13, at 10:55 a.m.

A student cut their arm with a utility knife in the Construction Technology Building and was transported by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital of Gardena.

Thursday, March 14, at 7:45 p.m.

A welding instructor cut the locks of five lockers after they noticed the smell of smoke coming from the area.

They were unable to detect where the smoke was coming from and no fire was detected.

Friday, March 15, at 11:30 a.m.

A non-student by the Industry Technology Education Center that smelled like marijuana was told to leave campus by police.

Saturday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m.

An individual in the Library was told to leave after viewing inappropriate material on one of the computers adjacent to the reference desk.

The individual returned and poured water onto the keyboard.

Campus police were unable to locate the suspect but the keyboard continued to function.

Saturday, March 16, at 7:55 p.m.

An individual standing in Parking Lot J jumped on the hood of woman’s car and proceeded to pound at it after she honked at him.

The man then got off the hood and walked into Marsee Auditorium.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , ,

About the Writer
Fernando Haro, News Editor

Other stories filed under Police Beat

Police Beat March 4 to 10

Monday, March 4, at 7:15 a.m.Thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen from the construction site of the new Administration Building.A security ...

Police Beat Feb. 25 to March 3

Monday, Feb. 25, at 8:39 a.m.The Bookstore's robbery silent alarm was activated by staff on accident. Monday, Feb. 25, at 5:57 p.m.A student was trapp...

Police Beat Feb. 11 to 17

Monday, Feb. 11, at 12:29 p.m.No suspect was found after a man was said to be inside the PE South Complex women's locker room asking them about class ...

Police Beat Nov. 17

Drug and Weapon Saturday, Nov. 17, at 5:20 a.m. A subject in possession of a large knife and methamphetamine was arrested in front of Marsee Auditoriu...

Police Beat Oct. 29 to Nov. 2

TheftMonday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. After leaving their phone unattended in the library for about 10 minutes, a student returned to find that their phone ...

The student news site of El Camino College
Police Beat March 11 to 17