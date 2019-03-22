Police Beat March 11 to 17

Monday, March 11, at 1:30 p.m.

Five people were trapped in a Humanities Building elevator for twenty minutes.



The Los Angeles County Fire Department were able to open the doors after the elevator repair company were unable to give an estimated arrival time.

Wednesday, March `13, at 10:55 a.m.

A student cut their arm with a utility knife in the Construction Technology Building and was transported by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital of Gardena.



Thursday, March 14, at 7:45 p.m.

A welding instructor cut the locks of five lockers after they noticed the smell of smoke coming from the area.

They were unable to detect where the smoke was coming from and no fire was detected.

Friday, March 15, at 11:30 a.m.

A non-student by the Industry Technology Education Center that smelled like marijuana was told to leave campus by police.

Saturday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m.

An individual in the Library was told to leave after viewing inappropriate material on one of the computers adjacent to the reference desk.

The individual returned and poured water onto the keyboard.

Campus police were unable to locate the suspect but the keyboard continued to function.

Saturday, March 16, at 7:55 p.m.

An individual standing in Parking Lot J jumped on the hood of woman’s car and proceeded to pound at it after she honked at him.

The man then got off the hood and walked into Marsee Auditorium.