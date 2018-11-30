The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Police Beat

Police Beat Nov. 17

By Fernando Haro|November 30, 2018

Drug and Weapon

Saturday, Nov. 17, at 5:20 a.m. A subject in possession of a large knife and methamphetamine was arrested in front of Marsee Auditorium after EC surveillance cameras showed the subject riding their skateboard through campus. They were booked by the Torrance Police Department.

Drug, Weapons, and Warrants

Sunday, Nov. 18, at 12:23 a.m. A subject, with a felony and a misdemeanor warrant, was arrested and booked by the Torrance Police Department after trespassing onto a construction site near Parking Lot F. The arrested was in possession of burglary items, a knife, and methamphetamine. An accomplice was also booked but not arrested due to insufficient evidence.

Battery

Monday, Nov. 19, at 1:10 p.m. A student was verbally abused and hit by a piece of paper by another student in the Art Building. The victim was not injured and does not intend to press charges.

Vandalism

Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 2:34 p.m. A fork was used by two unknown suspects to try and start a district cart near the Marsee Auditorium between Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. and Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. The suspects then attempted to pull the cart from the chain it was attached to.



