Police Beat, Nov. 6-11, Sticker vandalism, suspected stalking, parking lot battery, chest pains and more

Monday, Nov. 6 at 9:15 a.m. An officer responded to the east side of the Student Services Center regarding a medical aid call. A female student stated that she tripped and fell as she walked on the sidewalk between the Student Services Center and Communications Building. She complained of pain to her left wrist. Paramedics were immediately notified and arrived on the scene. She was transported to Gardena Memorial Hospital.

Monday, Nov. 6 at 3:20 p.m. Approximately 60 stickers with the writing “It’s okay to be white” were placed on various locations on campus. Surveillance footage revealed three male subjects walking onto campus on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 6:06 a.m. The footage also reveals these same subjects placing these stickers throughout the campus. This case has been forwarded to the detective for follow-up investigation.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 2:11 p.m. An officer responded to the police department lobby regarding a female student that stated that her ex-boyfriend had been stalking her on campus. The two students were in a dating relationship for approximately one month. The female student stated that she’s seen her ex-boyfriend around campus. She said that he’s never approached her or spoken to her. The officer contacted the ex-boyfriend who denied stalking his ex-girlfriend. The officer told him to make sure that he doesn’t have any contact with her. The elements of a stalking crime were not present in this incident.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 4:25 p.m. A male student stated that someone collided into his vehicle which was parked on the third level of Lot H. A witness left a note on the student’s windshield with the license plate of the vehicle that was responsible for the collision. This case has been forwarded to the detective for follow up investigation.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 5:09 p.m. An officer responded to the Communications Building, Room 308, regarding a medical aid call. A female student was sitting in her class when she began to experience a seizure. Paramedics were immediately notified and arrived on scene. She was transported by ambulance to Little Company of Mary Hospital.

Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7:54 a.m. A male student stated that a female student struck him in his face with a closed fist approximately three times. The victim stated that he and the female student almost collided as they drove onto campus from Stadium Way and Redondo Beach Boulevard. He further stated that she followed him into Lot H as he parked. She then got out of her vehicle, approached him, and punched him in the face approximately three times. The victim sustained minor abrasions to his face but he did not require medical attention. During the investigative process, the female suspect was identified and came to the station to be interviewed. The victim is desirous of criminal prosecution. This case will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office for their review. The female student will also be referred to the director of student development.

Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8:49 a.m. An officer responded to the southeast corner of the Planetarium regarding a medical aid call. A female student stated that she was experiencing chest pains. Paramedics were immediately notified and arrived on scene. She was transported by ambulance to Gardena Memorial Hospital.

Thursday, Nov. 9 at 12:52 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. The location of the stop was the 3500 block of Redondo Beach Blvd. The driver, a female non-student, had a $20,000 warrant issued out of Manhattan Beach Police Department for driving on a suspended license. The officer issued her a citation for the warrant and released her in the field.

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 12:36 a.m. A male non-student stated that he was experiencing extreme pain in his right knee from a previous injury. Paramedics were immediately notified and arrived on scene. He was transported by ambulance to Gardena Memorial Hospital.