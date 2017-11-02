Police Beat, Oct. 23-24

Monday, Oct. 23 at 10:06 a.m. An officer responded to a PD lobby regarding a hit-and-run report. A male student stated that he witnessed a vehicle drive up on the sidewalk and collide into three parked vehicles in Lot J, and that the vehicle then drove off headed towards Lot L. The case has been referred to the detective for follow-up investigation.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 2:49 p.m. A officer responded to a medical aid call. A male student was feeling ill and paramedics were immediately notified and arrived to Chemistry Room 162. The student was transported by ambulance to Gardena Memorial Hospital.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 4:34 p.m. Officers responded to a physical altercation between two female students at the corner of Lot C and paramedics were called. One of the students had a pair of scissors in her hand. Upon the officers’ arrival, only one of the students was still at the location. The student with the scissors had fled the scene. The student at the location told officers that the other student used a pair of scissors to cut her stomach and that the other student with the scissors was in her cosmetology class. Paramedics were immediately notified and arrived to the scene, the student was treated for her wounds and was not rushed to the hospital. The next morning the student with the scissors was arrested for assault with the deadly weapon. She transported to Los Padrinos Juvenile Detention Center for booking.

Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. Officer responded to PD lobby regrading a theft report. A male stated that when returning back to his vehicle in Lot H after class he found that his car hood was open and that his vehicle’s battery was stolen.