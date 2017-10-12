Police Beat, Oct. 4-6

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 12:42 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration in Lot D. The driver, a male non-student, had a $453 traffic warrant issued out of the LAPD. The officer issued him a citation for the warrant and released him in the field.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 1:03 p.m. A collision occurred between two students in Lot L. One of the vehicles involved collided into the fence line of the Dominguez Channel. There were no injuries reported and a tow truck arrived to remove one of the vehicles that was inoperable.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 3:07 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a male subject for riding his bicycle on a sidewalk at the 3700 Block of Manhattan Beach Blvd. The subject, a non-student, was on supervised released for a previous robbery conviction. The officer issued the subject a citation for riding his bicycle on the sidewalk and released him in the field.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 5:24 p.m. A male student stated that someone collided into his vehicle which was was parked on the first level of Lot H. When he returned to his vehicle after class, he discovered moderate damage to his vehicle’s rear bumper. The student’s vehicle was out of the view of the surveillance cameras.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6:32 p.m. Officers responded to the south side of the Social Sciences Building regarding a male subject who was possibly intoxicated. The subject, a non-student, was having difficulty walking and he believed that he was in the city of Norwalk. Due to the subject not knowing where he was, coupled with the fact that he was having trouble walking, officers formed the opinion that he was gravely disabled. Officers took the subject into protective custody and transported him to the Martin Luther King Exodus Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Thursday, Oct. 5 at 11:26 a.m. A female student was experiencing chest pains. Paramedics were immediately notified and arrived on the scene. She was transported by ambulance to Gardena Memorial Hospital.

Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6:22 p.m. A male student stated that he cut his knee in his physical education class when he was exercising. Paramedics were immediately notified and arrived on the scene. Paramedics treated the student’s cut and the student was released to himself.

Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8:58 p.m. A male student stated that his bicycle was stolen from the bicycle racks located on the north side of the Humanities Building. There was no video surveillance of the crime.

Friday, Oct. 6 at 8:57 a.m. Officers responded to the area of the Planetarium regarding a male subject that was harassing a female student. Officers located the subject on the east walkway of the Student Services Center. The subject, a non-student, was in possession of a small amount of cocaine. Officers arrested the subject for possession of cocaine and transported him to Torrance PD for booking.