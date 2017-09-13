Police Beat, Sept. 4-11

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tuesday, September 5 at 11:19 a.m. A theft was reported at the Construction Technology Building. The staff member stated that 18 electrical extension cords were stolen from one of the storage sheds located in the construction yard. This case will be forwarded to the detective for follow up investigation.

Wednesday, September 6 at 3:38 p.m. A female student experienced a seizure. Paramedics were immediately notified and arrived on scene at the Health Center She was transported by ambulance to Gardena Memorial Hospital.

Wednesday, September 6 at 5:31 p.m. Two male non-student suspicious subjects were attempting to break into a construction trailer at the PE construction site. The worker told the officers that the two subjects fled westbound from the location. Officers searched the area and located both subjects inside Alondra Park. The subjects were detained pending further investigation. Officers located a hammer and two chisels in the immediate vicinity where they located them. Both subjects were placed under arrest for attempted burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of burglary tools. One of the subjects was transported to Torrance PD for booking and the other subject was a minor so he was released to his mother after being issued a citation.

Thursday, September 7 at 10:17 p.m. A female non-student was throwing up in one of the restrooms located on the first floor of the ITECH building. The subject was emitting a strong odor of alcohol from her person and appeared very intoxicated. Paramedics were immediately notified and arrived on scene. She was transported by ambulance to Gardena Memorial Hospital.

Friday, September 8 at 12:28 p.m. A male charter bus driver stated that he accidentally collided into a stop sign in Lot J. The bus driver had just finished dropping off some people in front of Marsee Auditorium for an event. The stop sign was turned upside down as a result of the collision. The stop sign was adjusted to its correct position.

Friday, September 8 at 6:17p.m. Officers observed a vehicle parked in Lot L without any front or rear license plates. There was also a female subject standing next to the driver side rear door. Officers contacted the subject and detained her, pending further investigation. The subject had a $15,000 warrant issued out of the LA County Sheriff’s Department for driving on a suspended license. The officers issued her a citation for the warrant and released her in the field.