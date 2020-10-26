Places to go in times of need: 6 COVID-19 relief resources

In the current state of the world, many people are being left without jobs, food and money to buy necessities. However, there are a few places that are providing some relief during this pandemic.

Ranging from places to receive food, to places to buy and receive clothes, these are six places to go for help or donate to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. Feeding America Food Bank

The Feeding America Food Bank is a food organization that takes donations to supply those in need with groceries. There are usually pop-up food banks where people can drive up in their cars and receive a bag of groceries. Feeding America is currently accepting donations to get more food for those who need it. People can find their nearest food bank through the Feeding America website.

2. The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an organization that not only hosts food banks, but also has stores where people can go and buy clothes or other necessities for a lower price than other stores. The Salvation Army is currently setting up food banks as well as accepting donations to provide help to those in need.

3. Toberman Neighborhood Agency

The Toberman Neighborhood Agency is a non-profit agency in Gardena with a variety of programs and stores such as a food bank, thrift shop, and community programs. The Toberman Agency also accepts walk-in donations as well as having fundraisers through their website. Another way that people can donate to the agency is by volunteering for them by taking food to other food banks.

4. Goodwill Industries

Goodwill Industries is one of the most reputable donation organizations. They have several stores near El Camino College where people can buy clothes and appliances for less. Goodwill receives donations that go to helping people find jobs as well as pay those that are working for them, especially during these times where many people are being laid off.

5. LAUSD and Grab and Go Food Banks

The Los Angeles School District has been offering grab bags of food to parents and students since the pandemic started. While originally, one needed a barcode to show that they were from the district, that rule has now been removed. The Grab and Go Food Bank is open from 7 to 10 a.m. and people in need can go grab their lunch bags at 4211 Dozier St., Los Angeles, 90063, as stated on the Grab and Go web page.

6. Westside Food Bank

Westside Food Bank is a food bank with locations ranging from Inglewood to Venice. This organization is not only helping those who are in need during the pandemic, but are also providing free lunches to students 18 years and younger.

Editor’s Note: Headline punctuation fixed for clarity on Oct. 26.