El Camino College Union

Opinion, Campus Insight

Campus Viewpoints: Transfer Plans

By Alexa Kinoshita|December 5, 2018

As the college application deadlines approach, the Union asked the EC community what their transfer plans were.

Leenah Hashmi, 19, cognitive science major said she applied for the upcoming fall semester.

Leenah Hashmi, 19, cognitive science major

“I really hope to transfer to UCLA so I can pursue a career in the medical field.”

Brianna Redmond, 19, environmental studies major said, "I really think it's the best option for me, because it's such a great school to be at and it like has a great program."

Brianna Redmond, 19, environmental studies major

“Well, I’m planning to transfer to UCLA next fall to get a bachelor’s in environmental studies and eventually get my teaching credential in the future.”

Jeon Park, 19, mathematics major said, "It really is the best school to be at, so I'm going to be ready to transfer when the time comes."

Jeon Park, 19, mathematics major

“I’m going to transfer by the fall semester of 2020, where I hope to attend UCLA so I can study and take classes to become an accountant.”

Elaine Kim, 19, biology major said, "The connections you make at that school are so vital in helping your career so I think it's such a great place to study."

Elaine Kim, 19, biology major

“My plan is to transfer by next fall, since I’m applying right now. Although I’m majoring in bio at El Camino, I applied as an international development major at UCLA so I can work around the world because I’ve always wanted to travel.”

Mishell Reyes, 19, history major said, "History was always my favorite subject because I enjoyed it so much, so I'm like really looking forward to study it if I get into Long Beach."

Mishell Reyes, 19, history major

“Right now, I’m majoring in history so I’m currently applying to transfer to Cal State Long Beach. I’m thinking about being a high school teacher for world history or a college professor on Latin American history.”

Campus Viewpoints: Transfer Plans