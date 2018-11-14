The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Opinion, Editorials

Diversity is what makes our country great

By Editorial BoardNovember 14, 2018

Illustration+by+Jose+Tobar
Illustration by Jose Tobar

Illustration by Jose Tobar

Illustration by Jose Tobar

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






When you attend a cultural celebration on campus, your senses are triggered with the smells of exotic food, the rhythm of enchanted music, and the smiles of happy people willing to share their traditions.

It is good to celebrate the importance of diversity and culture on campus.

Being aware of different cultures gives you perspective and increases the possibility of accepting.

Everyone has roots, ancestors, and a geographic origin but as Americans there is a unity that brings the diversity of people together.

In the passed couple months El Camino College has celebrated many cultural events including Hispanic Heritage Month, Dia De Los Muertos, International week, and more.

All this has been possible because students, faculty and staff take pride in their heritage; and are willing to share their history with anyone who is interested.

As the holiday season approaches, the EC community will celebrate in a number of ways whether it be gathering around the table with their family and friends for Thanksgiving or lighting the menorah for Hanukkah.

These traditions are celebrated among many Americans and to some, it is the American Dream. Any time when family and friends gather to share a meal and be grateful is time well spent.

Over the years and after many wars, these traditions and dreams continue.

The idea of a nation where diversity should be celebrated, it is crazy to think that the discussion of the eradication of birth rights would be possible today.

This nation has grown and stuck together because of the free beliefs of democracy that make the people have strength.

According to the 14th Amendment all persons born in the U.S are citizens of the U.S. and the State they are residents of.

It is democracy that keeps the American dream alive.

The beating heart of this country is shared by all the people that make it succeed.

The campus is full of diversity, from age, ethnicity, gender, and it is all shown in the Annual Fact Book which is created by the Office of Institutional Research.

According to the EC Fact Book, the campus is diverse with 51 percent Latino students, 15 percent African American students and 15 percent Asian students.

Diversity goes far beyond ethnicity and expands to age and gender.

It is a living community and within the grounds of EC carries the footsteps of the people of the world.

Celebrating the cultures that walk these grounds should be encouraged as it teaches us who you are and where you came from.

Being proud of the uniqueness of your culture and diversity is America and is something that El Camino should continue to celebrate every semester.

Every class contains some sort of cultural learning experience but when you are on the Library Lawn and you are enjoying exotic food from a culture you just found out exists, it will open your mind to new horizons.

People might express happiness in different ways depending on their culture and thats OK but you will never know if the chance to celebrate and the moment to show is not allowed.

It is important to have diversity because it will make you a better person with wider perspectives.

Editorials are unsigned and are written and voted upon by the editorial board.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Opinion

Balancing life can be stressful but there are solutions

As soon as I get home from class, all I want to do is jump into a pair of sweatpants, lay in bed and binge-watch the new Black Mirror series on Netfli...

The homeless near El Camino should be helped not cast out

The homeless population around El Camino are clearly not deterred by the numerous attempts to remove them so it is in the college's best interest that...

The path that led me to change majors

After high school, I thought I was set on majoring in business, but I never had a reason as to why I wanted to do it.A part of me knew that majoring i...

Campus Viewpoints: Favorite TV show

In a media-driven world, The Union asked the EC community what show they're currently watching.Clayton Vonlewis"[I'm watching] "House," it's pretty in...

Campus Viewpoints: Favorite Holiday Movie

In the spirit of the season, The Union went around campus and asked students about their favorite holiday movies.Natalie Tovar, 18, business major, sa...

Other stories filed under Editorials

Editorial: El Camino College needs to provide assistance to students, staff and faculty with affordable housing
Editorial: El Camino College needs to provide assistance to students, staff and faculty with affordable housing
Editorial: Hungry for more food options
Editorial: Hungry for more food options
Editorial: Art can bring Instagram culture to campus
Editorial: Art can bring Instagram culture to campus
Campus would benefit from a smoking area
Campus would benefit from a smoking area
Allow outside food vendors to operate on campus
Allow outside food vendors to operate on campus
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
The student news site of El Camino College
Diversity is what makes our country great