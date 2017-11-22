The student news site of El Camino College

Campus Viewpoints: What are students and staff thankful for this holiday season?

By Joseph SankerNovember 22, 2017

Students of El Camino shared with “The Union” what they are most thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday.

Oliver Arredondo, 22, Computer Science major: "I'm thankful for community college in general to be honest, it starts out as a nice basis for many students" Photo credit: Tanya Silerio

Oliver Arredondo, 22, computer science major: “I’m thankful for community college in general to be honest, it starts out as a nice basis for many students.”

Andrea Diaz, 20, film production major: “(I’m thankful) that I have (family) cause (there are) people that don’t have family.”

Photo credit: Tanya Silerio

César Jiménez, Associate Dean of Counseling and Student Success: “I’m thankful for my family, I’m thankful for my friends, and I’m thankful to be at El Camino. I just started working here at El Camino in February. I moved from Chicago (and it’s my) first time ever living in California. I’m happy to be at this school, it’s a good group of folks, great team and awesome students.”

Salvador Fraire, 21, English major: “I’m thankful for my family, cause without them I wouldn’t be able to do what I do. (They are) supporting me going to school, so I’d say my family.”

Photo credit: Tanya Silerio

Carlos Fraire, 19, psychology major: “(I’m thankful for) the support that I get around school, since I’m in (the) Puente (project) they support me, they give me help, (so school) becomes an easy experience for me. That’s what I’m thankful for.”

