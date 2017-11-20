Campus Viewpoints: What shows are students and staff currently bingeing or enjoying?

Campus Viewpoints: “IT’S OK TO BE WHITE” stickers On the morning of Monday, Nov. 6 stickers with the phrase, "IT'S OK TO BE WHITE" were plastered on the northern side of El Camino's campus by three un...

Campus Viewpoints: Is a community college homecoming dance necessary? The homecoming dance is the night of Thursday, Oct. 12, from 9 p.m. until midnight, so The Union went around campus asking people how necessary they ...

Campus Viewpoints: Las Vegas shooting The Union newspaper went onto the El Camino College campus and asked students to voice their opinions on the massacre that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 1...

Campus Viewpoints: Columbus Day has been renamed “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” "The Union" went out on campus to ask students to share how they feel about the Los Angeles City Council's decision to change the name of the holiday ...