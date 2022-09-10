Meet the 2022-’23 Associated Students Organization
The 2022-2023 Associated Students Organization cabinet members for El Camino College were introduced and held a presentation during a Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the Administration Building.
New Associated Students Organization (ASO) President Jana Abulaban, a two-year psychology major who immigrated from Palestine, kicked off the board meeting by introducing herself and the rest of the “ASO family.”
The 2022-23 ASO officers boast 10 executive cabinet members, 11 senators, six commissioners and three advisors
Present at the meeting along with Abulaban was ASO Vice President Luisa Paredes, Student Trustee Sidney Lee, Director of External Affairs Allen Park and ASO advisor and Director of Student Development for El Camino College, Greg Toya.
Abulaban presented a formal report to the Board of Trustees highlighting the special projects and responsibilities that the Associated Students Organization planned to prioritize during the current fall semester.
High among the list of priorities for the ASO is the Student Voter Project, co-chaired by advisor Toya and ASO member Park.
The intent of the project is to increase college student participation in national, state and local elections.
“The whole purpose of this committee is to increase student voter registration and turnout,” Abulaban said. “There’s also a ‘ballot bowl’ competition between different colleges and universities in California to see which campus can get the most students registered to vote.”
Beyond the social responsibility of increasing student turnout, Abulaban said that the ASO wants to win this year as El Camino came in second the previous time the competition was held, losing out only to Santa Monica College.
As the new Associated Students Organization president finished up her report, Board Member Nilo Michelin thanked her and the ASO for its continued efforts.
“We have a long tradition of working with ASO, we look forward to working with you and the new team,” said Michelin.
2022-2023 Associated Students Organization list:
Executive Cabinet
President: Jana Abulaban
Vice President: Luisa Paredes
Student Trustee: Sidney Lee
Director of Finance: Uzair Pasta
Director of Student Services: Kika Akpenyi
Director of Human Resources: Alondra Alvarado
Director of External Affairs: Allen Park
Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: Matt Schulz
Director of Academic Affairs: Hameeda Uloomi
Director of Public Relations: N/A
Senators:
Senator of Behavioral & Social Sciences: Jessica Venegas
Senator of Behavioral & Social Sciences: Linus Yeh
Senator of Business: Sheriff Abdrahman
Senator of Health, Sciences & Athletics: Audrey Bennet
Senator of Health, Sciences & Athletics: Oscar Hernandez
Senator of Humanities: Patrick Hahn
Senator of Humanities: Heman Urban
Senator of Mathematical Sciences: Rebecca Gloyer
Senator of Mathematical Sciences: Ana Florentino
Senator of Natural Sciences: Bella Ismail
Senator of Natural Sciences: J Arden Jackson
Commissioners:
Commissioner of Student Services: Monique Love
Commissioner of Student Services: Sophia Cruz
Commissioner of Finance: Kennedy Hayashi
Commissioner of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Charletta Royster-McNeish
Commissioner of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Katrina Tiqui
Commissioner of External Affairs: Naomi Garcia