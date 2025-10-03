No. 7 ranked Penn State football prepares at El Camino College for Big Ten matchup

Pennsylvania State University’s Nittany Lions football team practiced at Murdock Stadium on Friday, Oct. 3, to prepare for their NCAA Division I Big Ten Conference matchup Saturday against the UCLA Bruins.

The Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1) are looking to bounce back from their 24-30 double conference overtime loss against the No. 2 ranked University of Oregon Ducks (5-0) on Saturday, Sept 27.

Reporters for The Union attempted to cover the Nittany Lions’ practice and get photos, but were denied access due to their closed practice.

Bridget Delahunt, director of facility rentals at El Camino College, wrote in an email sent to The Union that the event was “an exclusive, closed practice.”

“There can be no media or staff in the stadium at the time of practice,” Delahunt wrote in the email sent Friday, Oct. 3.

ECC Police Department Sgt. Ruben Lopez said that teams including the Nittany Lions use the campus because of the security and how controlled it is.

“We get a lot of events and teams that come practice and the campus does a good job of securing closed events,” Lopez said.

Penn State was scheduled to use the stadium and Athletics Field at least from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to 25Live, the public calendar ECC uses for facility rentals.

Renting the Murdock Stadium costs for-profit organizations $720 per hour, according to the college’s 2024-25 facility rental rates and fees chart.

Losing to the Ducks put the Nittany Lions (0-1) in the Big Ten and moved the Ducks to (2-0).

The Bruins are (0-4) overall and (0-1) in conference play, coming off a 14-17 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The Bruins and Nittany Lions will play tomorrow Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, at 12:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: