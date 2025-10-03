The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

No. 7 ranked Penn State football prepares at El Camino College for Big Ten matchup

Byline photo of Jaylen Morgan
By Jaylen MorganOctober 3, 2025
Murdock Stadium’s scoreboard sits blank during the day at El Camino College on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The Penn State Nittany Lions football team from Pennsylvania State University practiced at the stadium Friday, Oct. 3, ahead of its match against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)

Pennsylvania State University’s Nittany Lions football team practiced at Murdock Stadium on Friday, Oct. 3, to prepare for their NCAA Division I Big Ten Conference matchup Saturday against the UCLA Bruins.

The Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1) are looking to bounce back from their 24-30 double conference overtime loss against the No. 2 ranked University of Oregon Ducks (5-0) on Saturday, Sept 27.

Reporters for The Union attempted to cover the Nittany Lions’ practice and get photos, but were denied access due to their closed practice.

Bridget Delahunt, director of facility rentals at El Camino College, wrote in an email sent to The Union that the event was “an exclusive, closed practice.”

“There can be no media or staff in the stadium at the time of practice,” Delahunt wrote in the email sent Friday, Oct. 3.

ECC Police Department Sgt. Ruben Lopez said that teams including the Nittany Lions use the campus because of the security and how controlled it is.

“We get a lot of events and teams that come practice and the campus does a good job of securing closed events,” Lopez said.

Penn State was scheduled to use the stadium and Athletics Field at least from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to 25Live, the public calendar ECC uses for facility rentals.

Renting the Murdock Stadium costs for-profit organizations $720 per hour, according to the college’s 2024-25 facility rental rates and fees chart.

Losing to the Ducks put the Nittany Lions (0-1) in the Big Ten and moved the Ducks to (2-0).

The Bruins are (0-4) overall and (0-1) in conference play, coming off a 14-17 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The Bruins and Nittany Lions will play tomorrow Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, at 12:30 p.m.

 

Editor’s note:

  • This article was updated Friday, Oct. 3, at 10:42 p.m. to add hyperlinks and information from an email.
  • This article was updated Saturday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. to add facility rental information.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall Sports
El Camino College attacker No. 11 Olivia Mozian prepares to serve during a home game against Chaffey College on Wednesday, Oct. 1. The Warriors would go on to win 8-5 in their third conference game of the season. (Lillian Yamada | The Union)
Warriors women's water polo team widens Chaffey College's losing streak
(L-R) San Bernardino Valley Wolverine forward Victor Gutierrez shields the ball from El Camino Warrior defender Noah Edwards at the ECC Athletics Field on Friday, Sept. 26. El Camino suffered its second loss of the season with a 2-0 defeat to SBVC. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
No. 4 ranked Warriors men's soccer falls to No. 14 San Bernardino Valley College
Quarterback Evan Tomich of El Camino strolls in for touchdown in a 52-35 win against Chaffey at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 20. (Donovan Harris | The Union) Photo credit: Donovan Harris
Warriors football team's steam rises past Chaffey College Panthers
(L-R) East LA utility Magaly Melgar tries to block El Camino utility Alyssa Mack as she attempts to shoot in the ECC Aquatics Center on Wednesday, Sept. 17. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Warriors women’s water polo muzzles Huskies
El Camino linebacker Jalen Birdsong stops the run, and Santa Barbara gains no yards on the play at Murdock Stadium on Aug. 30. Birdsong doing the perfect timing celebration. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Warriors football looks to reach their end goal this season
El Camino College Women's water polo attacker Olivia Mozian attempts to steal Los Angeles Valley College Monarchs players ball in game on Wednesday, Sep. 10, 2025 in the ECC aquatics center. Warriors lose 19-10 in their season's opening game. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Warriors women's water polo falls to undefeated Monarchs in home opener
More in News
Parking Lot C on Friday, Oct. 3. (Erica Lee | The Union)
First fondling incidents since 2023 reported at El Camino
Cars and trailers used by the El Camino College Police Department line the back of the Campus Police station Thursday, Sept. 11. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
ECCPD hires new officer, trainee to combat understaffing
Hydraulic pipeline construction underway near Library Lawn
Hydraulic pipeline construction underway near Library Lawn
El Camino College Bookstore cashiers ring up customers on Wednesday, Sept. 24. The ECC Bookstore is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Mikesha Traylor | The Union)
Online bookstore sales leave classrooms virtually without textbooks
A sign near the old Arts Building warns students "realistic sounds and behaviors" may occur during an active shooter drill Thursday, Sept. 25. The drill is a multi-agency exercise aimed at training first responders in the event of an active shooter situation. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Active shooter drill shuts down parts of campus
Police cars line the exterior of the Campus Police station Tuesday, Sept. 9. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Trespassing and vehicle burglary reported to the El Camino College Police
More in Sports
Murdock Stadium's stands sit empty during the day Tuesday, Sept. 30, at El Camino College. Beginning spring semester 2026, a women's flag football program will join the other two sports — football and track and field — played at the stadium. Jeffrey Baumunk, interim dean of Kinesiology and Athletics at ECC, said the program will begin as a club sport before transitioning to a competitive team recognized by the California Community College Athletic Association. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Women's flag football program to be offered at El Camino College
Head coach Megan Hanson (left) of El Camino women's basketball and skills development coach Michael Talley (right), who is with the 94 feet family, are demonstrating a drill for the team in El Camino's North Gymnasium on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Coach Talley put a lot of emphasis on being balanced in practice. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Warriors women's basketball gets fifth coach in program history
The El Camino College Warriors and Moorpark College Raiders women's soccer teams crowd the goal for Warriors forward Citlalli Sarahi Sanchez's corner kick on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at the ECC Soccer Field. The Warriors defeated the Raiders, 3-1. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Warriors women’s soccer secures first win of the season in match against Moorpark
Sophomore running back Azeon Nelson of El Camino College celebrates after making a 7-yard rushing touchdown at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 6. Azeon and the Warriors went on to win the game 17-13 over No. 20 College of the Canyons. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Warriors football squeezes out win against Cougars
Warriors middle blocker Amiekal Looney jumps for an attack in their match against Orange Coast College at the ECC Gymnasium on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Looney led the Warriors with 5 K's in their 0-3 loss to OCC. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
El Camino's women's volleyball falls to undefeated Orange Coast College
El Camino College Warriors' midfielder Bella Phelps (right) battles it out against Mustang's midfielder Angelina Ramos for control of the ball during a women's soccer game against Norco on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Despite an effort to make another goal, ECC would go on to tie 1-1 with Norco. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Warriors women's soccer team ends in draw with Mustangs