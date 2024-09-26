El Camino College Police Department closes Lot F for driver training

The top level of Parking Lot F for will be closed off for driver training conducted by the El Camino College Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The training session will run from noon to 3 p.m. Sessions also took place on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Interim Police Chief Ruben Lopez said sessions in Parking Lot F will not impact students.

According to Lopez, police officers have to go through standardized training which includes driver training that will provide basic maneuvering and parking instruction.

“Our officers are able to demonstrate that they know how to maneuver the vehicle properly and drive safely when they need to,” Lopez said.

Every police officer in the state of California is required to complete Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) to maintain their certification every two years.