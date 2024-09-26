The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

El Camino College Police Department closes Lot F for driver training

By Camila JimenezSeptember 26, 2024
A driving instructor guides an El Camino College Police Department officer on how to maneuver through the driving course on Tuesday, Sept. 24. ECCPD partnered with the Gardena Police Department during the training exercise. (Kayla Mitchell | The Union)

The top level of Parking Lot F for will be closed off for driver training conducted by the El Camino College Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The training session will run from noon to 3 p.m. Sessions also took place on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Interim Police Chief Ruben Lopez said sessions in Parking Lot F will not impact students.

Course Instructor giving feedback to Interim Chief Ruben Lopez on how he did on the course.
A course instructor gives feedback to Interim Chief of Police Ruben Lopez on Sept. 24. El Camino Police partnered with local Gardena PD during this training. (Kayla Mitchell | The Union)

According to Lopez, police officers have to go through standardized training which includes driver training that will provide basic maneuvering and parking instruction.

“Our officers are able to demonstrate that they know how to maneuver the vehicle properly and drive safely when they need to,” Lopez said.

Every police officer in the state of California is required to complete Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) to maintain their certification every two years.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Psychology major Raymond Miller is a first-year student and is staying at El Camino for two semesters. Miller plans to transfer to either Arizona State University, UC Riverside or Sonoma State University. “Double-check and make sure everything on your applications are complete,” Miller said. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Campus viewpoints: students offer college transfer application advice
Got weed? Despite legalization, finding cannabis in the South Bay isn't easy. The bright green areas on the map - the cities of LA and Hawthorne - indicate the only areas where operating shops that sell marijuana products for medical and recreational use, deliveries, manufacturing, cultivation for sales, and growing for personal use are all allowed. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Got weed? Despite legalization, finding cannabis in the South Bay isn't easy.
Three-time Olympic beach volleyball medalist April Ross with assistant beach volleyball coach Carolina Garbato. (Photo courtesy of April Ross)
Three-time Olympic medalist April Ross named coach of El Camino beach volleyball program
Barber Alajowan Edwards gives a haircut during Dr. Parrish Geary's Barbershop Talks hosted by the Men of Color Action Network on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Student Equity and Achievement Center. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
Cuts and conversations: Barbershop Talks inspire students
The Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez presents a PowerPoint slide about Block Schedules to the Academic Senate on Sept. 17. Lopez said students and employees at El Camino often have to juggle a lot during Thanksgiving. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
Proposed calendar change won't take effect in upcoming school year
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Hit-and-runs, assaults, theft cases reported across El Camino