High frustrations, little progress on campus vandalism case

By Olivia Sullivent and Isabelle IbarraDecember 6, 2023
The+door+and+front+window+of+the+El+Camino+College+California+Federation+of+Teachers+faculty+union+office+on+Sept.+2.+The+Federation+office+is+located+in+the+Communications+Building.+%28Delfino+Camacho+%7C+The+Union%29
The door and front window of the El Camino College California Federation of Teachers faculty union office on Sept. 2. The Federation office is located in the Communications Building. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

Vandalism targeting El Camino College’s faculty union and its president are no longer being investigated by the police department, despite union and college officials saying they may know the identity of the suspect.

Following up on the vandalism earlier in the semester, new information was revealed that might identify who vandalized the El Camino Federation of Teachers’ office in the Communications Building.

A Federation official who tipped off The Union about the security video asked to remain anonymous as they don’t want to jeopardize the case.

“I don’t want to jeopardize anyone or anything,” the Federation official said, who asked for anonymity.

The official said Federation members have seen video footage of a vandalism incident provided by the El Camino Police Department.

Despite being able to identify the person who vandalized the office, they don’t believe all the footage was provided to them.

However, it wasn’t enough to lead to any considerable progress in the case, the Federation official said.

On Oct 19, 2023, the Federation sent two internal requests via email.

One was sent to El Camino Police Chief Michael Trevis and the Board of Trustee members. The second one was sent to the district regarding the police department and outside agencies involved.

Their letters requested access to all documents and video footage regarding the Federation Office vandalism incidents that occurred between July and Sept. 2023. The incidents involved the Federation office door being marked with graffiti, the door lock filled with glue and anti-Federation messages being posted on windows.

The El Camino College Federation of Teachers office door as it looked on July 1, an unknown person or persons vandalized it with black marker. President of the Federation Kelsey Iino says she suspects the words were written during the week before July 1 when the graffiti was first discovered. More vandalism targeting the Federation has occurred since the fall semester began. (Photo courtesy of Kelsey Iino)
The El Camino College Federation of Teachers office door as it looked on July 1, an unknown person or persons vandalized it with black marker. President of the Federation Kelsey Iino says she suspects the words were written during the week before July 1 when the graffiti was first discovered. More vandalism targeting the Federation has occurred since the fall semester began. (Photo courtesy of Kelsey Iino)

Six days later, on Oct. 25, the Federation received an email from Kerri Webb, El Camino director of public information and government relations, citing multiple court cases indicating the police department had no imperative obligation to respond to their request.

The Union contacted Webb who said she didn’t have any additional information to offer.

Federation officials told The Union the case was open and active following one of the first vandalism incidents in September 2022. They have since been informed the case will never be closed and if new information was brought forward, the case would be re-examined.

According to the ACLU and as cited in AB 1291 and government code 7920, the California Right to Know Act, if a case is open any footage cannot be accessed by anyone outside the authorities. However, if a case is closed, that footage should be available to the public.

As of today, the case is closed.

However, after submitting a public records request to the police department for access to all documents and footage regarding this case, The Union’s petition was declined.

An email from Webb and a letter from Police Chief Michael Trevis indicated the district’s concern for the safety and right to privacy of those involved in the case, as they were not proven guilty.

“This response fully resolves the District’s obligation to respond to your request. Please be advised this decision was made by Dr. Jeffrey Stephenson, Vice President of Student Services, in consultation with the District’s legal counsel,” Webb said in the email.

The front window display of the El Camino College California Federation of Teachers faculty union office on Sept. 2. The display is decorated with signs used during Federation demonstrations. (Delfino Camacho) | The Union)
The front window display of the El Camino College California Federation of Teachers faculty union office on Sept. 2. The display is decorated with signs used during Federation demonstrations. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

Trevis said in the email the California Public Records Act exempts types of information from being disclosed.

“Disclosure of the requested investigative reports and or evidence such as interviews, video or audio records related to the incidents could jeopardize the involved parties’ right to privacy,” Trevis said in the email.

The Union reached out to Webb for further clarification but she was not immediately available.

The Federation expressed their frustrations with this case; indicating if it were any other situation where someone posed threats and had the potential to cause harm on campus, the police would publicize it widely.

Faculty union officials said they wonder why their case is being treated differently.

The Federation told The Union they are doing everything possible on their end but they think those in power seem to be deliberately avoiding action and providing minimal responses to the Federation’s efforts.
