El Camino journalism program earns multiple national awards

El Camino College’s journalism program received recognition from the Associated Collegiate Press and College Media Association, including awards for the best online site and email newsletter.

The Union won Pacemaker Awards from the Associated College Press for best multiplatform journalism and online site for two-year colleges.

The Pacemaker Awards have been given annually since 1927 for excellence in student journalism programs across the U.S. and are generally considered to be the top prize in the field.

All of the awards were announced on Oct. 31 during the 2023 Fall National College Media Convention in Atlanta, Georgia.

From the College Media Association, The Union and Warrior Life received 11 first-place awards, including the best news package for the works on “Coastal Erosion” by Ethan Cohen, Kim McGill and Khoury Williams.

Instructional assistant Jessica Martinez submitted an application in December 2022 to the California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship Program for students to work on the coastal erosion project in the spring 2023 semester.

El Camino became one of nine California community colleges to be selected for the project and received $15,000 to help fund services and resources to obtain information for the project.

Working on the project allowed members to do community reporting outside the El Camino area, which is The Union’s usual audience demographic.

Williams, The Union’s former editor-in-chief, said the project took several months to complete and was made possible through the team’s efforts and help from those involved, including Martinez who oversaw the project.

“The good thing is that we all had each other, and we all had Jessica’s support, so that made it a lot better,” Williams said. “If it was just one of us, it definitely wouldn’t have gone right.”

Williams said the effort and work put into the project made the award recognition more meaningful.

“I think you can just see the dedication that went into it, and all the research and the time we put into it,” Williams said. “From the writing, from the photography, [and] from the way we just set up the pages for the newspaper.”

Williams said it felt great to be acknowledged in first place alongside Cohen and McGill for their coastal erosion project, as well as for the honorable mention for best general news story with Cohen in their nursing story.

Williams’ said the journalism program at El Camino has changed his academic trajectory and he is thankful for all the people he has worked with.

“I feel like I really found my calling and my purpose through journalism, this entire program has just done so much for me,” Williams said. “I’m just so grateful for everyone in this program.”

Current Union sports editor Johan Van Wier was also recognized with a first-place award by the College Media Association for best magazine sports page/spread for his Warrior Life Magazine story “The Journeyman,” which was about El Camino wrestling coach and instructor Tom Hazell.

Van Wier joined Warrior Life magazine in the spring 2023 semester and said he appreciates the recognition from the College Media Association for his work in the publication, as he wanted to highlight Hazell’s sports journey for the audience.

“I kind of wanted the audience to realize the journey that sports can bring you on,” Van Wier said. “I think people can appreciate the connection [Tom] had with El Camino and the connection he had in the sports wrestling world.”

Through his involvement in Warrior Life and his time as The Union’s sports editor, Van Wier said his relationship with sports has changed for the better.

“I was definitely more of a strict football and basketball fan, and this just kind of opened me up to learning about more sports and knowing how every single sport is doing at El Camino,” Van Wier said.

Current Union arts and features editor Ma. Gisela Ordenes received an honorable mention award from the College Media Association for best sports feature on El Camino beach volleyball player Leafa Juarez.

Ordenes said it was made possible with help from journalism professor and adviser, Kate McLaughlin, who encouraged and assigned her the story.

“Kate was really like a mentor to me,” Ordenes said. “Kate gave me opportunities.”

Ordenes said in a way, her academic path feels pre-determined.

When Ordenes applied to El Camino, she did not intend to pursue journalism and was not aware of the journalism program’s prestige.

“Somebody else was pulling the strings, I think,” Ordenes said. “I didn’t realize before I took the journalism classes here that it’s actually one of the best journalism programs in the country.”

Associated Collegiate Press awards:

Two-year colleges

Pacemaker: Multiplatform journalism

Pacemaker: Online site, The Union

Reporter of the year: Third place, Ethan Cohen

Ernie Pyle Human Interest Profile: Honorable mention, Kim McGill

College Media Association awards:

First place:

Best college media group

Best print sports section, The Union, Greg Fontanilla

Best web sports section, The Union

Best A&E story, Kim McGill, Warrior Life, nude art models

Best feature story, Kim McGill, Warrior Life, murder

Best multimedia feature story, Delfino Camacho, The Union, adult stores

Best news package, Ethan Cohen, Kim McGill and Khoury Williams, The Union,

Coastal erosion

Best special section under four pages, Ethan Cohen, Kim McGill and Khoury

Williams, The Union, coastal erosion

Best general email newsletter, The Union

Best magazine entertainment page/spread, Warrior Life, fashion, Hannah Bui

Best magazine sports page/spread Johan Van Wier, wrestling coach

Second place

Short video/entertainment, Ethan Cohen, The Union, bodybuilder

Best investigative story, Kim McGill, The Union, opioid compliance

Best sports game story, Brittany Parris, The Union, throwing competition

Best sports multimedia story, Samantha Quinonez and Greg Fontanilla, swimmer Mia Park

Best magazine contents page/spread, Warrior Life, Elsa Rosales

Best magazine news page/spread, Kim McGill, murder

Third place

Best feature magazine, Warrior Life

Newspaper of the year, The Union

Best editorial, Ethan Cohen, The Union

Best Magazine cover, Warrior Life, Brianna Vaca and Ash Hallas

Best magazine feature page/spread, Warrior Life, Kim McGill, nude art models

Best Newspaper feature page/spread, The Union, Nindiya Maheswari, bees

Best newspaper opinion page/spread, The Union, Anthony Lipari and Igor Colonno, April 20

Best newspaper sports page, spread, The Union, Greg Fontanilla, March 23

Best infographic, Kim McGill, The Union, opioids

Honorable mention

Website of the year, The Union

Best sports feature, Ma. Gisela Ordenes, The Union, volleyball player Juarez

Best general news story, Khoury Williams and Ethan Cohen, The Union, nursing

Best breaking news coverage of diversity, Nindiya Maheswari, The Union

Eid al-Fitr prayer event

Best column, Kim McGill, Warrior Life, mother’s memorial

Best photo package, Ethan Cohen, The Union, Sunken City graffiti

Best portrait, Ash Hallas, Warrior Life, Delgado

Best website front page, The Union

Best Editorial Illustration, The Union, Zamira Recinos, books vs. bombs

Editor’s Note: The spelling of Johan Van Wier’s name was corrected in a photo caption on Nov. 15, at 1:50 p.m.