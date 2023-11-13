The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Uncertain future for El Camino Plaza

By Joseph RamirezNovember 12, 2023
Part+of+the+El+Camino+Plaza+as+seen+on+Wednesday%2C+Oct.+18.+According+to+Christopher+Mata%2C+the+plazas+property+manager%2C+Ramonas+Mexican+Food+restaurant+moved+out+of+the+plaza+once+their+lease+expired+and+before+the+building+was+shut+down.+%28Ma.+Gisela+Ordenes+%7C+The+Union%29
Part of the El Camino Plaza as seen on Wednesday, Oct. 18. According to Christopher Mata, the plaza’s property manager, Ramona’s Mexican Food restaurant moved out of the plaza once their lease expired and before the building was shut down. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

The city of Torrance has declared the building housing the El Camino Plaza business center unsafe, forcing all stores and restaurants to close or move out, leaving many people without jobs.

The sudden building closure came after excessive rainfall this year damaged the plaza to the point many business owners had to shut down and lay off employees.

One of the business owners affected is Naz Pirshirazi who opened the Persian restaurant Chicken Chick in 2015 when she was still a student at El Camino College.

“I had to let go of 16 employees, our insurance is not covering the damage done and I am not getting any clear answers from anyone,” Pirshirazi said.

Pirshirazi describes the closure of the Chicken Chick restaurant as a devastating blow because of all the effort she put into opening it.

“Our restaurant was the most damaged by all the water damage from the rain because the building is at a tilt and our restaurant had so much flooding,” Pirshirazi said.

Despite opening a second restaurant in 2019 named Toranj located in Westwood Village, the damage and fallout of the El Camino Plaza is still an ongoing problem for Pirshirazi.

Another business forced to close was the Salvadoran restaurant Pupusa Town.

Some of the laid-off employees, such as Oscar Hernandez, have now had to relocate to their alternative location in Wilmington.

“I had been working at Pupusa Town since 2021, even through all the rain we got, until this September when we got closed,” Hernandez said.

Former Pupusa Town employee Oscar Hernandez now working at a different restaurant in Wilmington. date taken Nov. 4
Former Pupusa Town employee Oscar Hernandez at work in a different restaurant location in Wilmington on Saturday, Nov. 4. The Pupusa Town located in the El Camino Plaza was forced to close. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

Christopher Mata, who works for Alamitos Associates, is the property manager of El Camino Plaza located on the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard. A remodel of the building began in 2021.

The remodel was still taking place as Southern California experienced record rainfall in August from Tropical Storm Hilary. The excessive rainfall caused many roof leaks, damage and flooding in the plaza.

Many roads and businesses across Los Angeles and Southern California were flooded and forced to close due to the rainfall caused by the storm.

“The city of Torrance inspectors ended up red-flagging the entire building and made everyone shut down,” Mata said.

Felipe Segovia is the Torrance building regulations administrator overseeing the situation.

“It is the property owner’s decision of what happens with the building and we just follow up that it complies with the city building code requirements,” Segovia said.

construction equipment left behind from the remodeling of the plaza. date taken Nov. 11
Construction equipment left behind from the remodeling project of the El Camino Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 11. Christopher Mata, El Camino Plaza property manager, said he is still determined to finish the remodeling and re-open the plaza. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

Even though Torrance officials had the entire building closed in September, an unlicensed marijuana dispensary has continued to operate in the building.

The Union reported on the Torrance Green Room dispensary being raided in June by the Torrance Police Department and California Cannabis Control after they obtained a search warrant.

“There is an open eviction taking place against the marijuana sellers and they have indicated they will leave peacefully,” Mata said.

Mata last communicated with the marijuana sellers in the last week of October.

Other problems have been happening since the closure of the plaza including vandalism, theft and unhoused people sleeping in the building.

“When I have been coming to check on my unit it has been vandalized and items have been stolen by people and I know people have been sleeping inside my closed restaurant, it is horrible,” Pirshirazi said.

broken window of one a closed store at plaza shopping center. date taken Nov. 11
Broken windows of a closed store at the El Camino Plaza business center on Saturday, Nov. 11. According to Chicken Chick owner Naz Pirshirazi, her unit at the plaza has been vandalized, had items stolen and occupied by unhoused people. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

Despite all the damage and closures, Mata is still determined to get the plaza remodeled and open again for business.

There is uncertainty about which businesses would return if the plaza were to re-open. One restaurant not returning is Ramona’s Mexican Food, which had been a long-time staple at the plaza for decades.

“Ramona’s Mexican Food had their lease expired last year and they moved out of the plaza before the building got shut down,” Mata said.

Pirshirazi does not believe they will get their business back at the plaza and has lost trust in the property managers.

“I do not trust Mata and the property managers because they have been giving us lame promises that don’t happen, I don’t see the building ever re-opening,” Pirshirazi said.
More to Discover
More in News
In an Oct. 20, 2023 match against Los Angeles Harbor College, members of the El Camino men’s soccer team celebrate after scoring the first goal. The Warriors would go on to win with a final score of 6-3. (Ira Mendoza | The Union)
Men's soccer team captures South Coast Conference title, earns first tournament win
Michael Clifford, retired military and ECC systems supervisor for the facilities managerial staff, speaks at the Veterans Day Tribute event in front of the Veterans Services Office on Thursday, Nov. 9. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Veterans, current military members thanked for their service at tribute event
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith, left, and Academic Senate Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland present an item on the agenda at the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
College officials weigh in on possible budget cuts if enrollment quota not met
There was plenty of activity on the El Camino College campus as a commercial production crew had a major presence in various locations including directly in front of El Cappuccino cafe on Wednesday, Nov 8. (Slihm Davis | The Union)
Commercial filmed on El Camino College campus
A decorative Associated Students Organization sign on a door located inside the ASO offices as it looked on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The ASO offices are found in the basement of the Communication Building. (Lana Milly | The Union)
El Camino student government discusses student health and safety at open forum
Academic Senate Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland, right, speaks to attendees of the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in the Distance Education Center as Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith observes. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)
El Camino to reduce amount of initial classes scheduled for future semesters: 'Big paradigm shift for college'
More in Top Stories
A variety of local health professionals spoke during the 12:30 p.m. healthcare panel moderated by Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez inside the Campus Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The panel was part of a larger event called Vision 2030: Pathways to Equity and Economic Mobility in Healthcare summit which was hosted at El Camino College and organized in part by the district and the California Community College Chancellors Office. (Emily Gomez | The Union)
Healthcare programs showcased, California Community College Chancellor speaks during El Camino healthcare summit
Volunteers, workers and art students honor those who have passed by setting up an altar and creating a Dia De Los Muertos exhibit at the Arts Complex on Nov. 1. ( Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Dia de los Muertos and what it means to students at El Camino
Sascha Recht, an Israeli American from Torrance, holds up a computer showing photos of her friends Carmel Gat and Yarden Roman-Gat on Oct. 24 at El Camino College. Gat and Roman-Gat were kidnapped by Hamas during the attack on Israel on Oct. 7. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
South Bay Community reacts to Israel-Hamas war
The El Camino College womens water team practices for future matches in the Pool Classroom Building on Monday, Oct. 23. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
The ups and downs of El Camino women's water polo season
Sergiu Boerica, El Camino College tennis coach, gives instructions to his student, Jada Nesbitt, at the ECC Tennis Courts on Wednesday, Sept. 27. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
El Camino tennis teams short on players for upcoming season
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith, left, and Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland speak during a senate meeting on (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
El Camino plans to expand artificial intelligence policy

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in