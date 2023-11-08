The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino to reduce amount of initial classes scheduled for future semesters: ‘Big paradigm shift for college’

By Nasai RivasNovember 7, 2023
Academic+Senate+Vice+President+of+Educational+Policies+Darcie+McClelland%2C+right%2C+speaks+to+attendees+of+the+Academic+Senate+meeting+on+Tuesday%2C+Nov.+7+in+the+Distance+Education+Center+as+Academic+Senate+President+Charlene+Brewer-Smith+observes.+%28Nasai+Rivas+%7C+The+Union%29
Academic Senate Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland, right, speaks to attendees of the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in the Distance Education Center as Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith observes. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)

El Camino College plans on changing the way class schedules are created for future semesters.

Starting in the spring 2024 semester, smaller class schedules will be created instead of the current scheduling system.

As classes are filled up and waitlisted, El Camino division deans will then add new classes for students to register.

Previously, deans would create schedules with multiple classes and then cancel classes that haven’t been filled, Academic Senate Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland said during the Nov. 7 Academic Senate meeting.

“That’s a big paradigm shift for the college,” McClelland said to meeting attendees.

McClelland said deans are currently working on the new schedules and added that faculty members should be more involved in these kinds of decisions in the future.

“I was surprised that such a big change happened without there being more information going out to faculty, classified staff, other people who work with students,” McClelland said.

This new scheduling method could change how counselors help students with selecting classes.

Extended Opportunity Programs and Services Counselor Maria Garcia said students will have to check with counselors to see if new classes they need have opened up.

“I would certainly prefer [students check for new classes] over a student thinking they were gonna enroll in a class then the class gets canceled,” Garcia said.

Garcia said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the original way of scheduling made it difficult for counselors to help students register for specific classes.

Dean of Behavioral and Social Sciences Christina Gold said El Camino was still creating class schedules with the previous system during the pandemic to get students back on campus due to the loss of enrollment.

“We did that for a few semesters and it caused chaos and the counselors were losing their minds,” Gold said.

Gold said El Camino needs to get its enrollment back up and the administration is implementing this new class scheduling system.

“Now we are being told to rein it in, tighten it back up,” Gold said.

Mathematics professor Lars Kjeseth said the change should help reduce the number of canceled classes. However, he is concerned about changing working conditions brought on by the new scheduling process and how it can affect instructors.

“What they’re teaching that semester might have to change at the last minute, that’s very disruptive to the faculty,” Kjeseth said. “It has an effect on the students.”
