Graduation 2023: Future ‘commences’ for El Camino students

By Eddy Cermeno|June 15, 2023

An+El+Camino+College+graduating+student+raises+her+first+triumphantly+as+she+walks+from+the+Murdock+Stadium+tunnel+into+the+football+field+which+is+where+the+2023+El+Camino+commencement+ceremony+took+place+on+Friday%2C+June+9.+%28Delfino+Camacho+%7C+The+Union%29

An El Camino College graduating student raises her first triumphantly as she walks from the Murdock Stadium tunnel into the football field which is where the 2023 El Camino commencement ceremony took place on Friday, June 9. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

Crowds of friends and family filled the Murdock Stadium bleachers at El Camino College to celebrate the graduating Class of 2023 at the 76th annual commencement ceremony on Friday, June 9.

887 students graduated from El Camio this year, with many attending the ceremony taking place center stage of the stadium for the momentous occasion.

Dean of Fine Arts Berkeley Price played with the El Camino College Concert Band throughout the event, setting a musical ambiance by playing various compositions.

He said this year’s graduates “deserve this moment and celebration.”

Parents Erica Vaca, Shawn Vaca and sister Sophia Vaca came to celebrate Brianna Vaca, a 20-year-old journalism major and former Union staff writer, who is transferring to California State University Dominguez Hills this fall.

The family brought giant face cutouts of Brianna as a surprise to show their support and stand out in the crowd.

“We are very proud of her, she amazes us every day,” Erica Vaca said.

28-year-old Electrical Engineering major Cinthia Aguilar is transferring to California State University Long Beach and is the first in her family to graduate college.

Aguilar’s mother Karina Rodriguez was in the stands and said she is “happy and proud of [her]” for achieving her goals.

“She would spend all day and night at home working on her math assignments and studying for exams,” Rodriguez said.

El Camino College graduating students donned in their traditional blue gowns and some with customized, decorated caps line up to receive their diploma as onlookers cheer in the stands during the 2023 commencement ceremony that took place June 9. Delfino Camacho | The Union
El Camino College graduating students donned in their traditional blue gowns and some with customized, decorated caps line up to receive their diploma as onlookers cheer in the stands during the 2023 commencement ceremony that took place June 9. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

As the ceremony officially began, El Camino employees and graduates walked the path from the stadium tunnel to center stage on the field, receiving cheers and applause from the crowd as the band played on.

Student commencement speaker and sociology major Charletta Royster-McNeish was one of four speakers to address the audience at the ceremony, along with El Camino College President Brenda Thames, Associated Students Organization President Jana Abulaban and KTLA 5 Meteorologist Vera Jimenez.

Before her speech, Royster-McNeish said this year’s graduates “can do anything that they put their minds to regardless of circumstances.”

“We are all Warriors,” she said.

After the final speaker finished their speech, certificates were awarded to graduates as their names were read to the cheering crowd by a revolving carousel of honoree El Camino staff.

El Camino College stage manager Jerrold Root was working during the 2023 commencement ceremony that took place June 9. His son, Tyler Root was graduating that same day. Quickly donning a blue gown lent to him by the college Jerrold took a moment to celebrate and get a photo opportunity with his son and trustee Nilo Michelin. Delfino Camacho | The Union
El Camino College stage manager Jerrold Root was working during the 2023 commencement ceremony that took place June 9. His son, Tyler Root was graduating that same day. Quickly donning a blue gown lent to him by the college Jerrold took a moment to celebrate and get a photo opportunity with his son and trustee Nilo Michelin. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

Jerrold Root works as a stage manager for the El Camino Center for the Arts and was also on duty that day, working behind the scenes for the event. His son Tyler Root happened to be graduating and will be transferring to Cal State Long Beach.

Not one to miss his son’s special moment, Jerrold Root donned a matching royal blue gown lent to him by the college and took a moment to celebrate and snap a photo with Tyler before returning to work.

With names being read and cheers erupting in the background, Thames told The Union that “graduation is my favorite event of the year” because students finally receive the degrees and certificates they worked so hard for.

Jimenez insisted that “if [graduates] stay focused, determined” and are willing to learn, they can make their dreams come true.

Meteorologist Jimenez insisted that “if [graduates] stay focused, determined" and are willing to learn they can make their dreams come true.
KTLA 5 Meteorologist Vera Jimenez was a guest speaker during the 2023 El camino College commencement ceremony that took place Friday, June 9. Jimenez took a moment to speak to The Union following her speech. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
“You have to work hard and you have to be disciplined, those two are the most important things. Hard work and discipline,” Jimenez said.

Once all the names were read, the highly anticipated moment arrived.

Graduates stood up and moved the tassels in their caps from right to left, a symbol of them earning their degrees, to a final cheer from the crowd.

Outgoing Union Editor-In Chief Khoury Williams poses with Board of Trustee Nilo
Outgoing Union Editor-In Chief Khoury Williams poses with Board of Trustee Nilo as he recieves his diploma during the June 9 El Camino College commencement ceremony. Williams also made sure to bring a copy of the latest Union print paper to the graduation. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

After the ceremony, former Union Editor-in-Chief and 2023 graduate Khoury Williams said “It was a good ceremony” and loved hearing Royster-McNeish’s “inspiring” speech.

“It’s been a wonderful journey,” Williams said. “I’m here now and I’m proud of it.”

Editor Delfino Camacho contributed to this story.