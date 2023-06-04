Robotics Club unveils Marvel-inspired helmets, Star Wars-style droids at spring exhibition

El Camino Robotics Club member Sebastian Araque Vera dances with his “salsa robot” at the robotics exhibition on Wednesday, May 31. The exhibition hosted many robots including Marvel and Star Wars-themed droids. (Matheus Trefilio | The Union)

The El Camino Robotics Club hosted its spring semester robotics exhibition on May 31 at the Industry and Technology Center.

Spectators filled the room and members of the club headed to their stands to present the projects to the public.

The prototypes varied from Marvel-inspired helmets to Star Wars-style droids and a robot that dances salsa.

One of the organizers, Club Adviser Christopher Hirunthanakorn, was excited as the projects were settled at their respective stands with their posters.

“We just want to reward the students who participate in robotics,” Hirunthanakorn said.

The club consists of members that have varied experience with robots and robotics in general. Besides the Robotics Club, the exhibition also previewed a presentation by the Women In Technology Program.

Victoria Martinez, faculty adviser of both clubs, was proud of what her students presented.

“Many of the women that we had this semester had their first experience with robots,” Martinez said.

The club presented a model called WAV-2U, a robotic cart that moved forward and backward, and had an arm sticking out, which waved graciously to the crowd.

“I loved working with them this semester,” Martinez said. “This model is just a preview of what they are capable of.”

Many of the projects had different timelines and time consumption, Hirunthanakorn said.

One of the long-term projects was presented by member Fernando Ruiz, who said he has been working on his WERV model for two years.

“The members are able to work on their projects during our meetings,” Hirunthanakorn said. “But some of them do their own work outside as well.”

As for spectator Jackson Tyo, a biology major, he said this semester’s exhibition had a better turnout than the previous ones.

“I love attending their events,” Tyo said. “They always bring out cool concepts, and this time is no different.”

The event also provided cookies and lemonade for the attendees, who were greeted with some futuristic music to go along with the presentations.

The event was mostly funded by their own club, with some help from the Inter-Club Council.

“We hold fundraisers throughout the semester,” Hirunthanakorn said. “Those fundraisers are what fund our exhibitions.”