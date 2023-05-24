Primed for a wedding: Former El Camino journalism student engaged to Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos popped the question to a former El Camino College journalism student while on vacation together in Southern France.

According to People magazine, Lauren Sánchez was photographed with Bezos wearing a wedding ring on his $500 million yacht at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 21.

Sánchez’s engagement ring features 25-30 carat diamonds ranging from $3 to $5 million.

Lauren Sánchez, who was known as Wendy Sánchez while attending El Camino College, wrote for The Union, formally known as The Warwhoop, during the 1991 spring semester.

Neither Sánchez or Bezos could be reached for comment.

After her time at El Camino, Sánchez continued her education at the University of Southern California. While at USC, Sánchez worked as an intern for KCOP-TV in Los Angeles.

After graduating from USC, she worked for KCOP-TV as a desk assistant and then worked for ‘Extra’ and KTVK in Phoenix, Arizona. She eventually went to work for Fox Sports Net where she was nominated for an Emmy award.

Sánchez is now a philanthropist and the Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund. She also acquired her helicopter license in 2016. Following getting her helicopter license, she founded Black Ops Aviation, an aerial film and production firm.

There are no reports on when or where the wedding will take palce but according to CNN, Bezos and Sánchez originally went public with their relationship back in 2019.