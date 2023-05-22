Veterans Center to host Memorial Day dedication event

Assistant Director of Veteran Services Brenda Threatt poses for a photo in front of what will become the new Veterans Circle in front of the Student Services Building, on May 17, 2023. (Photo by Raphael Richardson | The Union) Photo credit: Raphael Richardson

A Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony will be hosted by the Veterans Resource Center outside of the Student Services Building on Thursday, May 25.

The ceremony will feature the dedication of a new Veteran’s Circle just outside of the Student Services Building, where the names of fallen service members will be read out loud.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., attendees will be greeted and a singer will perform “God Bless America.”

An American flag will be unfurled and placed onto a new flagpole in front of the center.

Once the flag has been raised, the names of fallen service members will be read out and Taps, the bugle call sounded during patriotic memorial ceremonies and military funerals, will be played.

At around 12:10 p.m., attendees will be directed to the Pen and Pencil room where refreshments will be served. A speaker from the Redondo Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars Post will give a gift to the Center.

The ceremony is meant to honor veterans who have died for the rights of Americans today, Assistant Director of Veteran Services Brenda Threatt said.

“I always get choked up over thinking about those that came before me,” Threatt, who is also a Military Chaplain with the Army Guard, said. “I believe that the military is the original diversity, equity and inclusive organization in the United States.”

A plaque dedicated to service members will also be installed at the new Veterans Circle at a later date.

“The plaque will indicate that this is a sacred place, dedicated to the men and women of El Camino College and their family members who have served and protected our country,” Threatt said.