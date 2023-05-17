Man flashes gun during road rage encounter
A man flashed a handgun during a road rage confrontation on Crenshaw Boulevard during the afternoon of May 17, police said.
In a Safety Advisory press release sent out to the college, police said the conflict occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the man was last seen driving eastbound on Manhattan Beach Boulevard.
The man, described by police as Hispanic and in his early to mid-30s, was wearing a black cap and driving a small white SUV.
The current whereabouts of the man are not known.
Campus community members are encouraged to call the El Camino College Police Department at (310) 660-3100 or 911 to report suspicious activity.
To receive emergency alerts from campus police, text ECCPD to 888777 to sign up for Nixle Emergency Alerts.
This is a developing story.