Man flashes gun during road rage encounter

An El Camino College campus police vehicle spotted near the Student Services Building on Feb. 22. (Khoury Williams | The Union)

A man flashed a handgun during a road rage confrontation on Crenshaw Boulevard during the afternoon of May 17, police said.

In a Safety Advisory press release sent out to the college, police said the conflict occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the man was last seen driving eastbound on Manhattan Beach Boulevard.

The man, described by police as Hispanic and in his early to mid-30s, was wearing a black cap and driving a small white SUV.

The current whereabouts of the man are not known.

Campus community members are encouraged to call the El Camino College Police Department at (310) 660-3100 or 911 to report suspicious activity.

To receive emergency alerts from campus police, text ECCPD to 888777 to sign up for Nixle Emergency Alerts.

This is a developing story.