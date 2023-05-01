El Camino’s Cashier’s Office ransacked, police say
The Cashier’s Office was raided and the vault door lock was broken on Friday evening, April 28, police said.
The office’s “main doors were damaged, cashiers drawers ransacked,” according to a Campus Watch press release.
Officers arrived at the scene and the dispatch camera saw an 18-25-year-old man last seen heading northeast past the lockers before disappearing from camera view.
It is unknown if anything was taken at this time.
This is a developing story.
