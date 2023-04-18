Celebrating Ramadan: Muslim students to host Eid al-Fitr prayer on campus

The Muslim Student Association gathered together during their meeting in front of the Social Justice Center on April 5. General meetings are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. (Khoury Williams | The Union)

Muslim students at El Camino College observe Ramadan by fasting from sunrise to sunset and getting closer to their faith.

To mark the end of Ramadan, the El Camino Muslim Student Association will host the Eid al-Fitr prayer on Friday, April 21 from 7 to 9 a.m. at Murdock Stadium.

Muslim Student Association Public Relations Coordinator Sabrina Rashiq said Ramadan is a sacred month in Islam and a time for Muslims to reclaim their identity, become closer to God and be better people.

Before the start of Ramadan, Rashiq tells her professors she is going to fast, but doesn’t expect any special treatment.

“I just want them to consider that I am fasting. And at times of exams where it’s right after I’m breaking my fast if I’m a little late, they should understand,” Rashiq said. “It’s just Muslims are a minority at El Camino and sometimes it just feels like we’re being treated like that.”

Rashiq is one of the Muslim Student Association members who is organizing the Eid al-Fitr prayer and she is expecting about 3,500 people to attend this year.

“This is an Eid prayer that we’re dedicating to the whole South Bay and El Camino students,” Rashiq said.

Rashiq added they invite local mosques in the Los Angeles area to push forward the message of the community as Muslims come from different races and ethnicities.

“We use the celebration of the month of Ramadan ending as a reminder to all of these Muslims that we are one,” Rashiq said.

Political science major Hameeda Uloomi wakes up around 3 a.m. to have “suhoor,” a meal before sunrise, then prays and goes back to sleep.

“As a student, it becomes really hard because you have to sleep at a good time, maybe nine, 10 o’clock, so that you’re able to wake up at three and still be sufficiently have energy,” Uloomi said.

However, Uloomi is excited about Ramadan because, at the end of the day, she sits down and eats together with her family to break her fasting.

“It’s just a really good moment,” Uloomi said. “[A] very warm moment when you come together with your families or go to the mosque.”

Uloomi said she looks forward to attending the Eid prayer the Muslim Student Association will be hosting.

“Since I’ve come to El Camino, I’ve met with such a large community of Muslims. It’s going to be one of my first Eid with people who are also Muslims that I want to be surrounded with,” Uloomi said. “El Camino has provided that opportunity for me.”

President of the Muslim Student Association Uzair Pasta said he eats a hearty breakfast in the morning so he can survive throughout the day during Ramadan.

“I’ve also have nap times allotted for me just so I don’t get burned out,” Pasta said. “I’ve made these changes around and it’s a lot easier, especially since El Camino is so accommodating.”

Pasta said having the Muslim Student Association on campus helps to share Islam and get rid of the misconceptions of what it means to be a Muslim in America.

Pasta continues his brother’s legacy who started the Eid prayer at El Camino in 2019 and it makes it easy for him to understand the steps in organizing this year’s event.

“We’re going to have the sermon done by Sheikh Hamdy from the Islamic Center of Hawthorne,” Pasta said. “We’re going to have the actual prayer done by the Islamic Center of South Bay, Sheikh Anas.”

Pasta added his team is working together with the campus community to accommodate elders and people with disabilities by providing benches on the prayer site and a ride from multiple parking lots to Murdock Stadium.

“I’m thankful and grateful that El Camino has given me not only the opportunity but the tools and resources to share my religion,” Pasta said.

Editor’s Note: Added title correction on April 18, 2023, at 1:15 p.m.