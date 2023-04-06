The future of campus leadership: student government elections are underway

More inclusivity, fixing the disconnect between the administration and students and more advocacy for students were just some of the ideas campaigned by candidates for the 2023-2024 student government elections.

The Associated Students Organization election hosts 23 candidates all campaigning for the executive cabinet and senator positions.

Voting is now open until April 8.

Here is a list of candidates running for the Associated Students Organization’s positions:

Executive Officers: President — Jose Merino or Patrick Hahn

Vice President — Ashley Aguayo or Jeon Park

Director of Academic — Affairs Maple Groves

Director of Finance — Kennedy Hayashi

Director of Student Services — Nabeeha Muhammad

Director of Public Relations — Thanh (Emily) Phan

Director of External Affairs — Hazelle Becera or Danielle Kabboul

Director of Human Resources — Oscar Hernandez

Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion — Bella Ismail

Student Trustee — Connor Lai Senators (Each division has two seat positions) Senator of Behavioral and Social Sciences — Tala Ashkar and Linus Yeh

Senator of Business — Pablo De La Cruz, Paige Hamilton or Wyatt Seal

Senator of Fine Arts — Dulce Stein

Senator of Health Sciences and Athletics —Two positions open

Senator of Humanities — Two positions open

Senator of Industry and Technology — David Wagreich

Senator of Mathematical Sciences — Susana Haing, Saara Hashim or Jason Irie

Senator of Natural Sciences — Two positions open

Candidates and current members of the Associated Students Organization spoke during a Student Government Candidates Forum on why they are the best choice for the future of the student government.

“Advocacy is a big part for us, as president, I want to use the resources to advocate for students,” Commissioner of External Affairs Jose Merino said.

Merino is running for Associated Students Organization President against Patrick Hahn, the current senator of humanities.

Senator of Industry and Tech Connor Lai is running unopposed for the Student Trustee position. As a candidate for Student Trustee, Lai said he plans on taking that position to heart as the representation of the student body on campus.

“I wish to fix the disconnect between students and admin,” Lai said. “I want to amplify the voices of all students on campus”

Associated Students Organization President Jana Abulaban is hopeful for the new candidates and wishes to see specific traits in each one, such as strong leadership abilities.

“Biggest [traits] are communication, able to lead, building bonds with students and faculty…and being able to hold your ground,” Abulaban said. “They are capable of more than they think they are capable of.”

Students can participate in the election process by voting on the El Camino College Engage website. Voting will close on April 7, at 11:59 p.m.

Similar to many other members of the Associated Students Organization, Director of Equity and Inclusion Matt Schulz encourages students to vote on the candidates who they believe can be a force for change.

“I wish to see someone who is not afraid to use their voice and not being afraid to break out of your shell,” Schulz said.