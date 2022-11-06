Healthcare, economy, voter turnout seen as top issues for midterms

Patrick Lippert, a 31-year-old English major, received his mail-in ballot and planned to drop off the ballot at a nearby dropbox on Friday, Nov. 4. (Nindiya A Maheswari Putri | The Union)

As the midterm election approaches, abortion rights and healthcare remain the most pressing issues for El Camino College students and employees, followed by voter education and turnout.

The recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade in a June 2022 decision sparked controversy across the nation as the national protection of abortion rights would now be delegated to each state for a decision.

Additionally, the rising gas prices over the past year are also a priority concern for the El Camino College community as many find it costs too much to fill up their tanks and to commute to campus.

21-year-old anthropology major Quinn Hartman learned more about the propositions on the ballot by attending a town hall meeting organized by the Associated Students Organization, Political Science Club and the Student Voter Project on Oct. 18

Hartman said that the top concern in this election is abortion rights protection in California.

“If the federal government does not want to have a stronger hand in protecting the rights of women and protecting the rights of bodily autonomy, then California needs to take a stance against that,” Hartman said.

25-year-old journalism major Brooklin Fenton also puts abortion rights as one of the top issues for Election Day.

“Women’s reproductive health is probably the most [important] thing on my mind because I know that [it] would affect me as someone with ovaries,” Fenton said.

Fenton works as a part-time student ambassador at El Camino College and raised her concerns regarding healthcare coverage.

Another problem that Fenton is facing is rising gas prices. She used to drive her truck to school but now switched to a hybrid car for more efficiency.

“I was going from putting $80 in my truck to $120 and that’s ridiculous,” Fenton said.

Ellis Middleton, an 18-year-old theater student, lives in Inglewood and commutes to El Camino College twice a week. Ellis said that gas prices are his priority concern due to his daily commute.

“My main concern is those gas prices because I live about 40 minutes away and when you add on the California traffic, it’s not fun,” Middleton said.

31-year-old English major Patrick Lippert said that protecting abortion rights in California is his top issue going into the Midterm election.

“I would be much more excited to see some provisions to actually provide [abortion] health care and open to funding for more facilities or more access and education, rather than just saying we allow it,” said Lippert.

Lippert said that ways to improve youth voter turnout are by providing more voter education and spaces for discussion in the future.

“Improving turnout needs a lot more than just telling people to vote. People need to understand why it matters to them,” Lippert said.

Associated Students Organization President Jana Abulaban researched different politicians to learn more about their agendas.

Abulaban, who came from an immigrant family, said that it is important to have politicians who stand up and care for marginalized people.

As a Palestinian refugee in the U.S, she cares about how politicians vote for international policies, especially in the Middle East.

Student Staff Specialist Chris Dela Cruz at the Student Development Office hopes that people research before they cast their ballot votes.

“My top concern with the Midterm election is making sure we’re choosing candidates who are authentic. A lot of the candidates they don’t understand the buzzwords; equity, social justice,” Dela Cruz said.

Charissa Penn, a library staff member, is concerned about lower voter turnout explaining that there are not enough people who vote because they think their vote doesn’t count.

“You get a chance to express your choices on what you think is right and what you believe in. If you don’t go out and cast your vote, then you’ve given up your rights,” Penn said.

Election Day takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. while early voting is already available through Monday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. located in the South Gymnasium.