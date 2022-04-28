The Warrior Walking Club stands in solidarity with sexual abuse victims on denim day

The Warrior Walking Club wore denim in solidarity with sexual abuse victims during one of their Wednesday walks held on April 27.

The club walked around the soccer field on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., wearing denim for Denim Day, a day of solidarity in support of sexual abuse victims during this Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The group walk was led by Clerical Assistant Araceli Palacio-Broadhead, a newly joined member of Warrior Wellness who attended their first walk on April 27.

“Denim Day is an international support day for sexual abuse victims,” she said, “we wanted to bring awareness through the committee.”

The club met in a group of five sporting their denim jeans, making their way around the soccer field track to participate in Denim Day and to also celebrate Administrative Professionals Day, a day that recognizes the work of administrators.

The Warrior Wellness program hosts different events like physical, mental, social, and environmental wellness, and meets twice a month for their Wednesday walks.

The next walk is scheduled for May 11 and the following is May 25, which is advertised with the participation of the El Camino College deans joining faculty and staff.