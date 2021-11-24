Thanksgiving at the Warrior Pantry

El Camino College held a Veterans and Community Thanksgiving event on Nov. 17 at the Warrior Pantry on-campus.

The holiday season has traditionally been about spending time with family and showing compassion towards one another. The Warrior Pantry was established at El Camino College to assist those in need.

Those credited for presenting this event recognizing veterans for their service are the Warrior Pantry, the Veterans Center and L.A. County Supervisor-Second district Holly Mitchell, according to an email by El Camino College (ECC) Marketing and Communications.

Families and veterans were encouraged to use a variety of resources available to them at the Warrior Pantry. Clothing giveaways, food donations and haircuts were among the services provided at the event.

The email from the ECC Marketing and Communications email stated that Healing California provided the eye and dental care available at the event.

Brenda Threatt, an event organizer and a veteran herself, worked to put on the event in order to provide families with the assistance they may require.

“In celebration of Veterans Day and Thanksgiving, we asked the county supervisor because they wanted to do something for the community. And we wanted to do something, so we brought our resources together. And they needed a location, and El Camino is a great location,” Threatt said.

Veterans, like returning ECC Business major, Adrian Ezequiel, were in attendance at the event.

“I am prime military. It wouldn’t be my first time coming to the school. This time around, though, I’m using my resources. I visited the Pantry they were giving away clothes, food, shoes,” Ezequiel said.

Veterans and Community Thanksgiving saw many from the community turnout to receive the benefits being offered. A significant amount of these beneficiaries were veterans older and younger.

“It was a great turnout and it was really nice to see them honor the veterans, the older veterans,” Special Services Professional Kim Cameron said.

The services provided at this event was intended for the entire Torrance community. Some working the event found they were encouraged by seeing how many people attended.

“You see lines of cars, you see a part of the community coming to get food. So, for me as a student, it makes me feel more confident because it helps me mix with other students and staff,” Ezequiel said.

What the Warrior Pantry has provided is assistance for the Torrance community. Event attendee, Milano Lapesarde, remarked on El Camino’s emphasis on this assistance.

“I think it’s pretty good. I love everything that is happening right now. There is a lot of great information for the community,” Lapesarde said.

Although the event was hosted at ECC, different programs in the community came together to help support the people of Torrance.

“Our primary goal is to provide services, food, and hope to our veteran students and the community,” Threatt said.