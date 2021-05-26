Faculty member and El Camino College alum dies at 45

Interim director of career pathways, Jennifer “Jenny” Hutcherson died on May 13 at the age of 45.

Former specialist in the Grants Development and Management office, Hutcherson attended El Camino College (ECC) as a student and returned to work there in 2014.

According to an email sent by ECC Marketing and Communications on May 21, Hutcherson helped to form a partnership between ECC and the South Bay Adult Education Consortium, as well as created grant proposals that would lead to over $1 million in funding for aerospace and biotechnology apprenticeship programs.

The cause of Hutcherson’s death has not been released.