Brenda Thames appointed as new El Camino College president

Brenda Thames has been appointed as the new superintendent and president of El Camino College by the board of trustees over Zoom.

Board of trustees members expressed their excitement at the May 17 meeting and say they’re looking forward to working with Thames, acknowledging her work ethic and dedication to student success.

“I am thrilled that we have, for this next chapter in our college’s history, an incredible leader who brings so much to bear for our college,” Board Secretary Clifford Numark said at the meeting. “We are so fortunate to be able to take someone who is a demonstrated leader in her professional career [to help] take ECC to the next step.”

Thames begins her new position at ECC on July 1, following current President Dena Maloney’s retirement.