Brenda Thames to be selected as the next president of El Camino College

Brenda Thames has been selected as the next president and superintendent of the El Camino Community College District by the board of trustees.

The decision, which will be finalized during the board of trustees (BOT) meeting on May 15 at 5 p.m., will allow Thames to take office at El Camino College (ECC) on July 1.

According to an email sent by ECC student information on May 13, Thames has over 23 years of collegiate experience and was chosen by the BOT over three other candidates, Stephanie Bulger, David Doré and Santanu Bandyopadhyay.

Thames’ hiring will officially conclude current ECC President Dena Maloney’s 5-year-long tenure at the college, which began in 2016.

To attend the May 15 BOT meeting virtually, the link can be found here.

Correction: A grammatical error was corrected on May 14.