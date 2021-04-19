Record number of student complete the Honors Transfer program during spring

Despite the Spring 2021 semester happening during the COVID-19 pandemic, ECC saw a record number of students completing the Honors Transfer program and being TAP-certified for UCLA.

The information was presented by Rene Lozano, transfer coordinator and counselor, during the Board of Trustees Meeting (BOT) on Monday.

Lozano also shared progress the Transfer Center has made with students over the recent semesters and statistics on how the center has done during the 2018-2019 school year, as well as Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters.

Focus on virtual services was brought up as well, discussing the statistics and number of students who came into contact with advisers and workshops, as well as the Fall 2020 University Fair.