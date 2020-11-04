Online seminar based on Black student success to be held

The First-Gen Initiative, an organization raising visibility for first-generation college students, will be conducting a virtual symposium with Dr. La’Tonya Rease Miles, a national expert on the Black first-generation student experience.

The event will explore tangible strategies to help support Black first-gen students’ success at El Camino College. Participants are also invited to join a SITE team dedicated to continuing the work.

The symposium celebrates the Higher Education Act of 1965 that authorized federal aid programs to support both individuals pursuing a postsecondary education and higher education institutions.

According to their week even page, close to 51% of students at El Camino College identify themselves as being first-generation, meaning they are first in their families working toward a four-year degree.

The Black First-Gen Symposium will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. via Zoom.

Students can join the live Zoom call by clicking here.

Staff and Faculty can register via Cornerstone.